Kompleks mieszkalny Roskoshnye rezidencii na prodazhu v samom centre goroda Stambul

Akarca, Turcja
od € 333,750
O kompleksie

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Eyupsultan district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 85 to 218 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Akarca, Turcja
Zespół mieszkaniowy STARFISH
Demirtas, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2023
Deweloper: Zera Homes

Przedstawiamy wam drugą część naszej trylogii morskiej. Rozgwiazda – Rozgwiazda ( Rozgwiazda ). Jest to być może najsłodsze i najsłodsze stworzenie, które żyje w głębinach morskich.

Podobnie jak Nautilus Starfish był źródłem inspiracji dla ludzkości w wielu obszarach . Wśród nich jest nasz ukochany Patrick, przyjaciel SpongeBob. Jeśli chodzi o rozgwiazdę, nie można o tym nie pamiętać.

Kompleks zostanie zbudowany w Demirtash, 2 km od morza, na wysublimowanym wzgórzu z szeroką południową fasadą. Budowa rozgwiazdy rozpocznie się 10 lipca 2022 r., A uruchomienie kompleksu zaplanowano na 30 grudnia 2023 r.

Rozgwiazda ma charakterystyczne cechy:

- Dupleksy z eleganckimi panoramicznymi widokami na morze

- Luksusowe dwupoziomowe ogrody z prywatnym basenem i ogrodem

- Tor dla pieszych, aby utrzymać codzienną aktywność

- Place zabaw od Zera Kids

- Ogród zimowy i wiele innych udogodnień, dzięki którym możesz cieszyć się deszczową pogodą...

Zarezerwuj miejsce w Starfish w cenach wyjściowych przed narodzinami legendy. Jest to punkt wyjścia do wiarygodnych i rentownych inwestycji.

 Witamy w Starfish!

 

Rodzaje mieszkań w STARFISH: 

Apartamenty 1 + 1 ( 40 m2 )

Dupleksy ogrodowe 2 + 1 ( 61,5 – 80 m2 )

Dupleksy 2 + 1 ( 75,5 – 85,5 m2 )

 

Rozpoczęcie budowy: 07/10/2022

Koniec budowy: 30.12.2023

 

Lokalizacja STARFISH:

  • Odległość od morza – 2000 m
  • Lotnisko w Antalyi – 145 km
  • Lotnisko Gazipasha – 20 km
  • Alanya Center – 20 km
  • Centrum Antalyi – 155 km
  • Odległość do centrum Demirtash – 600 m
  • Odległość do centrum medycznego – 500 metrów
  • Odległość do lekarza weterynarii – 350 metrów

Złożona infrastruktura:

  • Basen
  • Basen dla dzieci
  • Zjeżdżalnie wodne
  • Strefa grillowa i bar śnieżny
  • Wielofunkcyjny plac zabaw:
  • boisko do koszykówki
  • boisko do piłki nożnej
  • Otwarty plac zabaw dla dzieci
  • Tor dla pieszych
  • Ogród zimowy
  • System nadzoru wideo
  • Parking dla rowerów
  • Parking dla samochodów
  • Generator
  • Pokój wielofunkcyjny:
  • sala konferencyjna
  • sala imprez galowych
  • piłkarzyki
  • rzutki
  • Kryty basen
  • Hammam
  • Sauna
  • Pokój parowy
  • Sprawność fizyczna
  • Kino
  • Kryty plac zabaw
  • Winda

Funkcje mieszkania w STARFISH

  • Drzwi stalowe
  • Drzwi wewnętrzne zaprojektowane zgodnie z koncepcją
  • Zestaw słuchawkowy kuchenny
  • Zlew kuchenny – mikser
  • Granitowy blat w kuchni
  • Centralny system satelitarny
  • Domofon wideo
  • Okna PCV i drzwi balkonowe ( podwójne szyby )
  • Granitowa podłoga
  • Ceramiczna osłona ścienna w łazience
  • Meble w łazience
  • umywalka w łazience mikser –
  • Oświetlenie punktowe i LED
  • Okablowanie do klimatyzacji

Opcje płatności i korzyści STARFISH

  • 4% zniżki przy 100% płatności
  • 2% zniżki przy płaceniu 60% kosztów
  • Nieoprocentowana rata przez 12 miesięcy z początkowym wkładem w wysokości 35% kosztów.
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Semi-detached house in Luxury complex in Alanya
Ciplakli, Turcja
  Obiekt znajduje się w Cikcilli w Alanyi, w cichej, przyjaznej okolicy, otoczonej egzotycznym ogrodem bananowym, w pobliżu wszystkich sklepów handlowych, takich jak supermarkety, restauracje, apteki i wiele innych udogodnień.   W budynku znajdują się dwa domy, nasza nieruchomość ma pierwsze dwa piętra, ma widok na basen, miasto i zieleń. ten bliźniak jest bardzo dobrze utrzymany, ładnie zaprojektowany i ma ogrzewanie podłogowe w każdej łazience Basen Basen dla dzieci Zjeżdżalnie wodne Sauna Tenis stołowy Fitness Generator Odległość od morza 1500 m. Centrum miasta 2,4 km. Centrum handlowe Alanyum 1350 m. Sklepy spożywcze 250 m.  
Zespół mieszkaniowy Kvartiry v zavershayuschemsya proekte - Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2023
Deweloper: Stay Property
Stay Property oferuje nowe apartamenty w dzielnicy Mahmutlar-Alania. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. Powierzchnia mieszkań wynosi od 49 do 110 metrów kwadratowych. Odległość do morza wynosi 1300 metrów. Od razu zauważamy, że Mahmutlar jest najpopularniejszym obszarem. Według nowych danych populacja Mahmutlar rośnie najszybciej i wynosi ponad 53 tysiące osób, aw sezonie 3-4 razy więcej. Obszar ten jest jak najbardziej zabudowany, najbardziej popularny wśród obcokrajowców i zawsze № 1 na rynku nieruchomości w Alanyi pod względem popytu na mieszkania. Wyjaśnienie tego jest proste: w Mahmutlar idealne połączenie ceny, jakości, a także dużej liczby ofert dla dowolnego budżetu.  Jednocześnie nie należy zapominać, że w nowych domach Mahmutlar doskonała infrastruktura, a także infrastruktura dzielnicy jako całości, jest na najwyższym poziomie. Infrastruktura Mahmutlar: oprócz ogromnej liczby restauracji, sklepów, supermarketów, dwa rynki rolne, w Mahmutlar, wkrótce duże centrum handlowe Mahmutlar AVM o powierzchni 20 000 m2 będzie działać na terenie sobotniego targu, centrum kultury na działce o powierzchni 10 tysięcy m2, Kompleks sportowy MahmutlarSpor i inny projekt, w tym boisko do koszykówki, kort tenisowy, szatnie i strefy społeczne, a także różne obiekty komercyjne w aktywnie zabudowanej części ulicy Ataturk. Ta nieruchomość nadaje się do uzyskania obywatelstwa tureckiego. Aby wyjaśnić szczegóły, napisz do nas czat, zamów połączenie lub zostaw aplikację. Z przyjemnością Ci pomożemy!
