Kompleks mieszkalny Privlekatelnyy obekt v istoricheskom centre Topkapy

Akarca, Turcja
od € 442,770
Kompleks mieszkalny Privlekatelnyy obekt v istoricheskom centre Topkapy
O kompleksie

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Zeytinburnu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 69.79 to 266.99 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Akarca, Turcja
Tymczasem ten projekt oferuje ci wiejskie samopoczucie i komfort pobytu. Całkowicie gotowy do ruchu i wykończenia pierwszej klasy, które możesz obserwować na każdym etapie. Obok największego i najbardziej prestiżowego kompleksu willi w Stambule. Ten projekt jest dla Ciebie odpowiedni, jeśli chcesz tymczasem zielony i niebieski; pragnąć bogatego środowiska; sąsiad szkół międzynarodowych itp.

 
Deweloper: Stay Property
Nowe mieszkania na sprzedaż w Oba - Alanya. Dom ma układy mieszkań: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Powierzchnia od 50 do 150 metrów kwadratowych. Odległość od morza 1300 metrów. Nabrzeże Oba wychodzi na słynną aleję Ataturka i jest przystosowane do jazdy na rowerze, joggingu, sportów na świeżym powietrzu, sportów plażowych i spacerów morskich. Od centrum Alanyi region Oba jest oddzielony naturalną granicą – rzeki Oba Tea z zwęglonymi i porozrzucanymi zielonymi brzegami. Co znajduje się w okolicy Oba: centrum handlowe Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, metro, turecki Bim, A101, Şok, Migros itp., Supermarket sprzętowy Koçtaş, sklep technologiczny Vatan, butiki i sklepy firmowe wiodących marek. Oto największy szpital państwowy w Alanyi. Plaże w Oba są piaszczyste i żwirowe, z infrastrukturą rekreacyjną i sportową. Niżej Oba nad morzem są bardziej aktywne, turystyczne, jest wiele hoteli i nieco mniej nowych projektów, za to w Upper Oba można zawsze kupować mieszkania w nowych domach. Ta nieruchomość nadaje się do uzyskania obywatelstwa tureckiego. Aby wyjaśnić szczegóły, napisz do nas czat, zamów połączenie lub zostaw aplikację. Z przyjemnością Ci pomożemy!
Deweloper: Stay Property
Nowe mieszkania na sprzedaż w Kargicak są wystawiane na sprzedaż. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1 + 1 Powierzchnia apartamentu od 65 do 326 metrów kwadratowych. Odległość do morza wynosi 50 metrów. Jeśli potrzebujesz nowych mieszkań wśród lasów iglastych, to w Kargyjak: jedna z najbardziej zielonych i najbardziej malowniczych części Alanyi, 13 km od jej centrum. Kargicak rozciąga się 4 km wzdłuż morza i 4 km w kierunku gór. W Kargicak, głównie nowych nieruchomościach, obszar jest młody i elitarny. Wiele kompleksów mieszkalnych na pierwszej linii morza z bezpośrednim widokiem na morze. Jednocześnie oczywiście warto wziąć pod uwagę, że nowe budynki w Kargicak to doskonała inwestycja. Infrastruktura okręgowa: Migros, supermarkety A101, inne sklepy, stacje benzynowe, apteka, bankomaty, przystanki transportu publicznego, szkoły, park z miejscami do grillowania przy promenadzie, kemping i restauracja Perle, tureckie fast food z dostawą. Bazar rolniczy odbywa się w piątki, a bazar 1 km od placu — we wtorki w sąsiednim Mahmutlar. Transport biegnie wzdłuż promenady, są usługi taksówkowe i wynajem samochodów. Ta nieruchomość nadaje się do uzyskania obywatelstwa tureckiego. Aby wyjaśnić szczegóły, napisz do nas czat, zamów połączenie lub zostaw aplikację. Z przyjemnością Ci pomożemy!
