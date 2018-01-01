  1. Realting.com
Kompleks mieszkalny Zhiloy kompleks s vidami na Bosfor

Akarca, Turcja
od € 2,232,881
O kompleksie

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Shishli district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 164.71 to 653.2 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise you with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Akarca, Turcja
Zespół mieszkaniowy Uyutnyy kompleks s centralnym raspolozheniem v rayone Eyyupsultan
Akarca, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2023
Deweloper: Stay Property
Stay Property oferuje nowe apartamenty w Stambule – dzielnica Eyupsultan. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.Powierzchnia mieszkania wynosi od 55 do 225 m2.Stambuł jest największym miastem w Turcji, które znajduje się jednocześnie w dwóch częściach świata: Europie i Azji. Miasto położone jest nad brzegiem Morza Marmara i Morza Czarnego, oddzielone Cieśniną Bosfor. Stambuł nie jest stolicą Turcji, ale stał się kulturalnym, przemysłowym i finansowym centrum kraju, jednym z najważniejszych miast na świecie. Stambuł to miasto perspektyw, kolebkowa historia z majestatycznymi meczetami, unikalne dziedzictwo kulturowe, tysiące zabytków. Dlatego kupując mieszkanie w Stambule, zawsze będziesz w centrum świata. Projekty nieruchomości budowane są w nowoczesnym Stambule, co zaskakuje ich zasięgiem i poziomem komfortu. Powstają tutaj kompleksy o oryginalnej architekturze, a ostatnio popularne są koncepcje kurortu, w których znajdują się baseny wewnętrzne i zewnętrzne, tereny rekreacyjne, spa.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Kompleks v Avsallare
Avsallar, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2023

Kompleks mieszkaniowy znajduje się w mieście Alanya, prawie w centrum dzielnicy Avsallar, w pobliżu najsłynniejszej plaży Injekum. Projekt inwestycyjny będzie składał się z jednego bloku mieszkalnego, 10 pięter o łącznej złożoności 90 mieszkań. Planowane są apartamenty do wyboru: 1 + 1 ( 46-50sq.m. ), 2 + 1 ( 78 mkw. ), dupleks z dostępem do ogrodu 2 + 1 ( 105 sq. Wszystkie apartamenty są wynajmowane z wysokiej jakości czystą dekoracją, instalacją wodną, zestawem kuchennym. Terytorium kompleksu zostanie ozdobione dekoracyjnymi zielonymi przestrzeniami i zadbanym ogrodem. Kompleks zapewnia również system całodobowego nadzoru wideo.

Termin zakończenia zaplanowano na sierpień 2023 r!
Apartamentowiec Hotel apartments project in Bahcesehir Istanbul
Esenyurt, Turcja
Deweloper: Binaa Investment
Dlaczego ta właściwość jest kontrolowana؟ Znajduje się w zielonej okolicy Bahcesehir, gdzie luksusowe zakwaterowanie z komfortowym życiem. Inwestycja o wysokiej wartości dzięki ciągłemu zwrotowi z czynszu przez 15 lat. Pozwala uzyskać obywatelstwo tureckie poprzez posiadanie nieruchomości. Okazja dla biznesmenów do inwestowania w apartamenty biurowe i sklepy. Usługi wysokiej jakości i wszystkie obiekty socjalne w pobliżu miejsca zamieszkania.
