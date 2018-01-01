Kompleks mieszkalny Stroyaschiesya apartamenty s otlichnym raspolozheniem v evropeyskom Stambule

  1. Realting.com
Akarca, Turcja
od € 465,000
O kompleksie

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikyu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 3 + 1, 5 + 2. The area of the apartment is from 183 to 357 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Akarca, Turcja
Państwo przegląda
Akarca, Turcja
od € 465,000
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Cheap one bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turcja
Apartament w kompleksie Mirada Residence w Mahmutlar.Mirada Residence znajduje się 500 metrów od morza, 7 km od centrum Alanyi i 40 km od lotniska Gazipasa, w odległości spaceru od dowolnej infrastruktury miasta, obok domowych plantacji bananów. Na terenie dla mieszkańców znajduje się odkryty basen, parking na zewnątrz, ogrodzone strzeżone terytorium. Mieszkanie ma powierzchnię 60 m2, z eleganckim wykończeniem, wbudowane szafki kuchenne, granitowe blaty i urządzenia kuchenne. Rolety są instalowane na oknach na zewnątrz i domofonie w mieszkaniu. Gotowa łazienka. Infrastruktura: otwarty basenhamsaunaplayground ogrodzony areasecurity 7 / 24parking
Zespół mieszkaniowy Nedvizhimost premium-klassa na beregu Mramornogo morya Stambul
Akarca, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2023
Deweloper: Stay Property
Oferujemy nowe apartamenty w Stambule – dzielnica Beilikyu. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 3 + 1, 4 + 1. Powierzchnia mieszkań wynosi od 193 do 347 metrów kwadratowych. Największe miasto w Turcji nad brzegiem Morza Marmara i Czarnego oraz Europa i Azja są podzielone Cieśniną Bosfor. Stambuł nie jest stolicą, ale stał się kulturalnym, przemysłowym i finansowym centrum kraju, jednym z najważniejszych miast na świecie. Stambuł to miasto perspektyw, kolebka historii, majestatyczne meczety, unikalne dziedzictwo kulturowe, tysiące atrakcji, więc kupując nowe mieszkanie w Stambule, zawsze będziesz w centrum świata. Nieruchomość jest płaska, w zależności od obszarów. W pobliżu morza są niskie domy, luksusowe wille. W części sypialnej znajduje się wiele wieżowców, drapaczy chmur. Inwestycje w nieruchomości w Stambule przyniosą dobre zyski kapitałowe i wysokie dochody z wynajmu, w mieście stale napływa obcokrajowcy, studenci, turyści, bezpieczni obywatele Turcji z innych regionów. 
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa New apartments with a convenient location in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turcja
Sky Blue Plus to kompleks o doskonałej lokalizacji, wysokiej jakości budynku, nowoczesnym designie, a także profesjonalnym zarządzaniu. Świetna opcja na wakacje, pobyt stały, a także - inwestycja. Znajduje się na samym początku dzielnicy Mahmutlar, zaledwie 12 km od centrum Alanyi i 40 km od lotniska Gazipasa. Lokalizacja zadowoli wszystkich, z okien roztacza się piękny widok na góry, morze i plantacje bananów. Autobus między dzielnicami jest bardzo dobrze rozwinięty, możesz dojechać do dowolnego punktu Alanyi w ciągu kilku minut, w pobliżu znajdują się przystanki autobusowe. Infrastruktura miasta: sklepy, apteki, place zabaw, kawiarnie i restauracje oraz wiele więcej w odległości spaceru od nowego domu. Dom jest 9 piętrowy zbudowany na najnowszych technologiach przy użyciu wysokiej jakości, nowoczesnych materiałów. 1 + 1 sypialnia z jedną sypialnią 2 + 1 sypialnia z dwiema sypialniami 5 + 1 z pięcioma sypialniami ( dupleks ) o powierzchni od 66 m2 do 175 m2, w domu 32 mieszkania i 4 dwupoziomowe. - Internet; - telewizja satelitarna; - domofon; - elektryczny podgrzewacz wody; - wbudowane meble kuchenne; - marmurowy blat kuchenny; - okna z podwójnymi szybami; - wysokiej jakości stalowe drzwi wejściowe; - lampy we wszystkich pokojach; - dekoracyjne oświetlenie sufitowe; - wbudowane szafy w łazience; - szklany prysznic; i wiele więcej. otwarty basen dla dzieci basen ze slidesun łóżka i parasole do opalania ogrodzony ogrodnik ogrodniczy.
