  1. Realting.com
  2. Nowe budynki
  3. Turcja
  4. Kompleks mieszkalny Butik-proekt v populyarnom rayone Stambula - Beylikdyuzyu

Kompleks mieszkalny Butik-proekt v populyarnom rayone Stambula - Beylikdyuzyu

Akarca, Turcja
od € 171,350
Udostępnij za pomocą:
QR
Kompleks mieszkalny Butik-proekt v populyarnom rayone Stambula - Beylikdyuzyu
1 / 6
Opis Opis
Opcje Opcje
Mieszkania Mieszkania
Adres Adres
Głoska bezdźwięczna Głoska bezdźwięczna
Wiadomości Wiadomości

O kompleksie

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikjuju District. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 2. The area of the apartment is from 75 to 240 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Akarca, Turcja
Podobne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Новый инвестиционный проект в районе Авсаллар
Avsallar, Turcja
Zespół mieszkaniowy Novye apartamenty nedaleko ot morya v Mahmutlare
Mahmutlar, Turcja
Zespół mieszkaniowy Square Concept Modern Project
Marmara Region, Turcja
od € 153,853
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residence with a swimming pool and kids' playground in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turcja
Zespół mieszkaniowy Zhiloy kompleks s vidami na Bosfor
Akarca, Turcja
Państwo przegląda
Zespół mieszkaniowy Butik-proekt v populyarnom rayone Stambula - Beylikdyuzyu
Akarca, Turcja
od € 171,350
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte.
Inne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Modern apartment with full facilities for sale in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turcja
-Nowo zbudowany! Ten nowoczesny apartament w Alanyi stanowi idealną lokalizację dla Mahmutlar i oferuje 5-gwiazdkowe zajęcia towarzyskie. Idealnie położony w pobliżu centrum, używany najnowszy materiał mody, w odległości spaceru od plaży. Nowoczesne mieszkanie na sprzedaż w Alanyi Ten nowoczesny apartament z pełnym wyposażeniem na sprzedaż w dzielnicy Alanya Mahmutlar znajduje się w pobliżu wielu udogodnień socjalnych, takich jak sklepy, mały szpital, bazar publiczny, bank i restauracje. Ten apartament w Mahmutlar znajduje się zaledwie 450 metrów od plaży, 100 metrów od przystanku autobusowego. Apartamenty z pięciogwiazdkowymi standardami hotelowymi składają się z jednego bloku i istnieje wiele funkcji, takich jak centrum spa zarządzane przez professional, basen swımmıng, centrum fıtness, dozorca i 24/7 ochrona w tym kompleksie Ogólne cechy tego nowoczesnego mieszkania w Alanyi Basen pływacki Pokój masażu Pokój parowy Centrum fitness Basen wewnętrzny Telewizja satelitarna Winda Generator Cechy wewnętrzne Wysokiej jakości Podłoga ceramiczna Drzwi przesuwne z podwójnymi szybami Szafka balkonowa Szafka prysznicowa Ukryte oświetlenie LED Wysoka błyszcząca kuchnia
Apartamentowiec Istanbul Bahcelievler Apartment compound
Marmara Region, Turcja
Deweloper: Binaa Investment
Dlaczego ta właściwość jest kontrolowana؟ Projekty architektoniczne, które reprezentują harmonię podejścia architektonicznego z krajobrazem Stambułu. Poczuj nowe uczucie w zamkniętym rezerwacie przyrody. Projekt znajduje się w strategicznym obszarze z widokiem na główne drogi. Gotowy i odpowiedni do inwestycji i uzyskania obywatelstwa tureckiego.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Exodus Garden Residence
Avsallar, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2022
Deweloper: Stay Property
Exodus Garden Residence znajduje się w dzielnicy Alanya – Avsallar, w pobliżu najsłynniejszej plaży Injekum. Exodus Garden Residence składa się z 2 bloków mieszkalnych, 8 pięter z łącznie 86 mieszkaniami. Istnieje 1 + 1 mieszkanie o powierzchni 50 mkw. i 2 penthouse + 1 penthouse o powierzchni 110 mkw. Exodus Garden Residence znajduje się zaledwie 1500 metrów od słynnej plaży Incheum. Rozpoczęcie budowy w lutym 2021 r., A ukończenie w maju 2022 r. Okolice tego kompleksu są zachwycone widokami. Otoczony igłami, w pobliżu najlepszej plaży! Takie nieruchomości w Turcji zostały stworzone przez nas na prawdziwe wakacje nad morzem, w samotności i spokoju. Otoczony lasem, przytulne i ciche miejsce w najbardziej obiecującej dzielnicy Alanyi! Tu przyjeżdżają miejscowi mieszkańcy z całej prowincji. Obszar szybko się powiększa i wkrótce pojawią się kolejne obiekty infrastruktury społecznej. Pośpiesz się kupić nieruchomości w Alanyi od dewelopera, którego cena jest jeszcze bardziej opłacalna niż w przypadku mieszkań wtórnych.
Realting.com
Udać się