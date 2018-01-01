  1. Realting.com
  2. Nowe budynki
  3. Turcja
  4. Kompleks mieszkalny Novye apartamenty nedaleko ot osnovnyh magistraley Stambula

Kompleks mieszkalny Novye apartamenty nedaleko ot osnovnyh magistraley Stambula

Akarca, Turcja
od € 926,000
Udostępnij za pomocą:
QR
Kompleks mieszkalny Novye apartamenty nedaleko ot osnovnyh magistraley Stambula
1 / 2
Opis Opis
Opcje Opcje
Mieszkania Mieszkania
Adres Adres
Głoska bezdźwięczna Głoska bezdźwięczna
Wiadomości Wiadomości

O kompleksie

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Saryer district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 79 to 267 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Akarca, Turcja
Podobne kompleksy
Apartamentowiec Kartal Asian Istanbul Apartments Project
Marmara Region, Turcja
Apartamentowiec EMERALD TOMUK
Mersin, Turcja
od € 73,000
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Excellent luxury apartments in Oba, Alanya
Karakocali, Turcja
Zespół mieszkaniowy Apartments with unique design in Avsallar
Avsallar, Turcja
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa New Apartments and Penthouses in Alanya Kestel
Yaylali, Turcja
Państwo przegląda
Zespół mieszkaniowy Novye apartamenty nedaleko ot osnovnyh magistraley Stambula
Akarca, Turcja
od € 926,000
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte.
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy The Superior Complex
Marmara Region, Turcja

Mamy dla Ciebie świetną ofertę!

W końcu znalazłeś idealną nieruchomość w idealnym mieście Stambuł do założenia własnej firmy wynajmującej.

Oferujemy 2 + 1 mieszkanie w samym sercu Stambułu w cenie 480 000 $ i metr kwadratowy 240 m2. Możesz dokonać tej inwestycji, a czynsz będzie gwarantowany przez Viya Legal przez 2 lata. Nie będziemy również pobierać opłat prawnych, które kosztują 15 000 $. Miesięczna płatność za czynsz wynosi 3.000 $.

BatıŞehir to nie tylko idealne miejsce do życia i prowadzenia działalności gospodarczej, ale także zaludniony obszar, który ma typowe życie w mieście. W dzielnicy BatıŞehir, gdzie wszystko jest razem, istnieje przyjemne i bezpieczne życie, któremu towarzyszy bicie serca miasta. Dzięki opcjom mieszkaniowym, biurom, jednostkom handlowym, ulicy handlowej, elitarnym hotelom i wykwalifikowanym szkołom wszystko, czego oczekujesz od życia, jest w jednym miejscu!

 

O VIYA LEGAL

Viya Legal położyła podwaliny w 1996 r. Po krajowych i międzynarodowych doświadczeniach, które zdobyliśmy w sektorze nieruchomości, z powodzeniem przeprowadził kontraktowanie i sprzedaż nieruchomości wielu projektów, takich jak rezydencje, biura, hotele i centra handlowe w Turcji i za granicą, a także przekazał obywatelstwo tureckie 400 rodzinom. Viya Legal oferuje profesjonalne usługi w każdej dziedzinie, od nieruchomości i inwestycji biznesowych, nabywania obywatelstwa oraz dziedzin prawa.

Kompleks Superior

Każdy szczegół został przemyślany w The Superior Complex, zaprojektowanym w celu zaspokojenia zmieniających się potrzeb w zakresie życia miejskiego i biznesowego oraz umożliwienia zakwaterowania w celach zawodowych i długoterminowych pobytach. Oferujemy inwestycję w nieruchomości nowej generacji, w której możesz nawiązywać nowe połączenia w środowisku społecznym z lokalizacją w pobliżu głównych dzielnic miasta i cieszyć się funkcjami obsługiwanego pobytu.

  • Lotnisko w Stambule 25 minut
  • Centrum handlowe w Stambule 5 minut
  • Dzielnica biznesowa Ikitelli 6 minut
  • Medipol Mega Hospital 3 minuty
  • Stacja metra 5 minut
  • Centrum Stambułu 20 minut
  • Levent 20 minut
  • Maslak 25 minut
  • Atrakcje historyczne Stambułu 20 minut

 

PROJEKT DOCHODOWY

 

Przykładowy przypadek: 2 + 1, 120 m2 Cena: 480 000 USD

Liczba mieszkań: 171

Średnia miesięczna cena wynajmu: 3000 USD

Gwarancja czynszu Viya Legal: 2 lata

Opłaty prawne za nieruchomości: 0 ( Viya Legal, pobiera 15 000 $ za opłaty, ale w przypadku tej oferty będzie ona bezpłatna, więc kup od nas, a będziesz wolny od opłat prawnych. )
Zespół mieszkaniowy Zhiloy proekt v samom centre Stambula - rayon Eyyupsultan
Akarca, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2023
Deweloper: Stay Property
Stay Property oferuje nowe apartamenty w Stambule – dzielnica Ayupsultan. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Powierzchnia mieszkania wynosi od 98 do 179 m2. Stambuł jest największym miastem w Turcji, które znajduje się jednocześnie w dwóch częściach świata: Europie i Azji. Miasto położone jest nad brzegiem Morza Marmara i Morza Czarnego, oddzielone Cieśniną Bosfor. Stambuł nie jest stolicą Turcji, ale stał się kulturalnym, przemysłowym i finansowym centrum kraju, jednym z najważniejszych miast na świecie. Stambuł to miasto perspektyw, kolebka historii z majestatycznymi meczetami, wyjątkowym dziedzictwem kulturowym, tysiącami atrakcji. Dlatego kupując mieszkanie w Stambule, zawsze będziesz w centrum świata. Projekty nieruchomości budowane są w nowoczesnym Stambule, co zaskakuje ich zasięgiem i poziomem komfortu. Powstają tutaj kompleksy o oryginalnej architekturze, a ostatnio popularne są koncepcje kurortu, w których znajdują się baseny wewnętrzne i zewnętrzne, tereny rekreacyjne, spa. 
Zespół mieszkaniowy Kvartiry s vidom na more v privlekatelnom rayone Oba
Karakocali, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2023
Deweloper: Stay Property
Nowe mieszkania na sprzedaż w Oba - Alanya. Dom ma układy mieszkań: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. Powierzchnia od 48 do 185 metrów kwadratowych. Odległość do morza wynosi 1800 metrów. Nabrzeże Oba nad słynną Aleją Ataturk i jest przystosowane do jazdy na rowerze, podróży, sportów na świeżym powietrzu, sportów plażowych i spacerów nad morzem. Od centrum Alanyi region Oba jest oddzielony naturalną granicą – rzeki Oba Tea z zwęglonymi i porozrzucanymi zielonymi brzegami. Co znajduje się w okolicy Oba: centrum handlowe Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, metro, turecki Bim, A101, Şok, Migros itp., Supermarket sprzętowy Koçtaş, sklep technologiczny Vatan, butiki i sklepy firmowe wiodących marek. Oto największy szpital państwowy w Alanyi. Plaże w Oba są piaszczyste i żwirowe, z infrastrukturą rekreacyjną i sportową. Niżej Oba nad morzem są bardziej aktywne, turystyczne, jest wiele hoteli i nieco mniej nowych projektów, ponieważ wtedy w Upper Oba można zawsze kupić apartamenty w nowych domach.
Realting.com
Udać się