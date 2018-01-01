  1. Realting.com
Kompleks mieszkalny Investicionnyy proekt s horoshey lokaciey v Stambule

Akarca, Turcja
od € 320,000
Kompleks mieszkalny Investicionnyy proekt s horoshey lokaciey v Stambule
O kompleksie

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Zeytinburnu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 73.65 to 176.55 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Akarca, Turcja
Zespół mieszkaniowy Residential Complex ,Pendik
Marmara Region, Turcja
od € 265,850
75–190 m² 3 mieszkanie
Poddaj się: 2023

Wyjątkowa inwestycja z 23 000 metrów kwadratowych ziemi, 640 luksusowymi apartamentami i 22 luksusowymi markami. W Pendik, kontynencie azjatyckim, budowane jest wielkie miasto

SABIHA PORT LOTNICZY GOKCEN: 10 MINUT
CENTRUM ZAKUPU NEOMARIN: 15 MINUT
CENTRUM ZAKUPU PENDORYA: 10 MINUT
CENTRUM ZAKUPU ANADOLU: 10 MINUT
CENTRUM ZAKUPU GŁÓWNEGO MIASTA: 10 MINUT
CENTRUM ZAKUPU IST MARIN: 10 MINUT
STAMBILNA MIEJSCE SPOŁECZNOŚCI SPOŁECZNE UDOGODNIENIA HAYALTEPE: 1MIN
Autobus morski IDO: 10 MINUT

SAPANCA: 20 MINUT
SZPITAL BADANIA EDUKACJI MARMARA: 5 MINUT
KARTAL LÜTFİ KIRDAR EDUKACJA I SZPITAL BADAWCZY: 5 MINUT
CENTRUM ZDROWIA TR MINISTERSTWA: 1 MINUTA
ISTANBUL GEDIK UNIWERSYTET: 5 MINUT
ISTANBUL MEDENIYET UNIVERSITY: 10 MINUT
UNIWERSYTET MALTEPE: 15 MINUT
ISTANBUL PENDIK METRO: 5 MINUT
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Riviera Imperial Deluxe Hotel & Apartments in Alanya
Kargicak, Turcja
Riviera Imperial buduje najwyższy standard na rynku dzięki wysokiej klasy wykończeniom. To, czego potrzebujesz do luksusowego życia, znajdziesz tutaj. Riviera Imperial Deluxe Hotel & Spa znajduje się w Kargicak w Alanyi, na wzgórzu, z którego roztacza się wspaniały widok na morze i góry. Projekt otoczony zielonymi bananami i śródziemnomorską florą.  Riviera Imperial znajduje się w Kargicak, zaledwie 25 km od lotniska Gazipasa-Alanya. Obszar ten wyróżnia się zielonymi plantacjami bananów i luksusowymi nieruchomościami. Powierzchnia apartamentów wynosi od 62 m2 do 326 m2. Klienci mają różne możliwości, od apartamentów typu studio po apartamenty z trzema sypialniami. Apartamenty wyposażone są w sprzęt AGD i łazienkę. Wszystkie apartamenty będą gotowe na najwyższe standardy. Apartament pokazowy jest dostępny do sprawdzenia jakości gotowego. Sprzęt kuchenny i klimatyzacja Siemens są wliczone w cenę. Baterie kąpielowe Grohe będą stosowane we wszystkich apartamentach. Te wysokiej jakości pięciogwiazdkowe apartamenty oferują całodobowe usługi konsjerża, takie jak międzynarodowe restauracje a la carte, otwarte restauracje bufetowe, klub nocny, rozrywka, kręgle, kino, spa, wellness, fitness i wiele innych. -15% obniżona cena - Kompleks Prestige - Pięciogwiazdkowy hotel - Gwarancja wynajmu Wysokiej jakości wykończenieSiemens Kuchnia Biały dobryGrohe akcesoria łazienkowe Duże tarasy Podłoga wysokiej jakości Energooszczędna klasa Podstawowa nieruchomość mieszkalna ma zapewnić gwarancję wynajmu dla tej nieruchomości. Zawieramy umowy najmu z kupującym, że każdego miesiąca określony dochód będzie wypłacany na konto kupującego. Aby uzyskać więcej informacji, skontaktuj się z nami. Ten pięciogwiazdkowy luksusowy apartament w Alanyi jest idealnym miejscem na dom wakacyjny i inwestycję. Zainwestuj teraz i% 15 od cen sprzedaży. Kupując 3 sypialnie lub 4-pokojowe mieszkanie na Riwierze Imperial, otrzymujesz bezpłatne obywatelstwo tureckie. Wszystkie procedury są monitorowane przez naszą firmę, dopóki nie uzyskasz obywatelstwa tureckiego.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Novye kvartiry nedaleko ot centra Stambula rayon Kyuchyukchekmedzhe
Akarca, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2023
Deweloper: Stay Property
Stay Property oferuje nowe apartamenty w Stambule – dzielnica Kuciukchekmedzhe. Kompleks mieszkaniowy prezentuje dwupoziomowe następujące układy: 2 + 1, 3 + 1.Powierzchnia mieszkania wynosi od 107 do 197 m2.Stambuł jest największym miastem w Turcji, które znajduje się jednocześnie w dwóch częściach świata: Europie i Azji. Miasto położone jest nad brzegiem Morza Marmara i Morza Czarnego, oddzielone Cieśniną Bosfor. Stambuł nie jest stolicą Turcji, ale stał się kulturalnym, przemysłowym i finansowym centrum kraju, jednym z najważniejszych miast na świecie. Stambuł to miasto perspektyw, kolebka historii z majestatycznymi meczetami, wyjątkowym dziedzictwem kulturowym, tysiącami atrakcji. Dlatego kupując mieszkanie w Stambule, zawsze będziesz w centrum świata. Projekty nieruchomości budowane są w nowoczesnym Stambule, co zaskakuje ich zasięgiem i poziomem komfortu. Powstają tutaj kompleksy o oryginalnej architekturze, a ostatnio popularne są koncepcje kurortu, w których znajdują się baseny wewnętrzne i zewnętrzne, tereny rekreacyjne, spa.
