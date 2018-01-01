  1. Realting.com
Kompleks mieszkalny Novye apartamenty ryadom s novym finansovym centrom Stambula

Akarca, Turcja
od € 605,200
Kompleks mieszkalny Novye apartamenty ryadom s novym finansovym centrom Stambula
O kompleksie

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Atashekhir district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1.The area of apartments is from 87 to 1107 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Akarca, Turcja
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy High-rise residence with a park, a swimming pool and a tennis court close to metro stations, in the popular area of Sisli, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turcja
Deweloper: TRANIO

Oferujemy apartamenty o różnych układach.

Rezydencja oferuje duży park, parking, centrum spa, basen, plac zabaw dla dzieci, kort tenisowy, część wypoczynkową.

Lokalizacja i pobliska infrastruktura

Obiekt znajduje się w pobliżu restauracji, centrów handlowych, stacji metra, 5 minut od autostrad TEM i E5, 20 minut od lotniska.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Proekt roskoshnoy rezidencii - rayon Bagdzhylar Stambul
Akarca, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2024
Deweloper: Stay Property
Oferujemy nowe apartamenty w Stambule – Baggylar district. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Powierzchnia apartamentów wynosi od 67 do 241 metrów kwadratowych. Największe miasto w Turcji nad brzegiem Morza Marmara i Czarnego oraz Europa i Azja są podzielone Cieśniną Bosfor. Stambuł nie jest stolicą, ale stał się kulturalnym, przemysłowym i finansowym centrum kraju, jednym z najważniejszych miast na świecie. Stambuł to miasto perspektyw, kolebka historii, majestatyczne meczety, unikalne dziedzictwo kulturowe, tysiące atrakcji, więc kupując nowe mieszkanie w Stambule, zawsze będziesz w centrum świata. Nieruchomość jest płaska, w zależności od obszarów. W pobliżu morza są niskie domy, luksusowe wille. W części sypialnej znajduje się wiele wieżowców, drapaczy chmur. Inwestycje w nieruchomości w Stambule przyniosą dobre zyski kapitałowe i wysokie dochody z wynajmu, w mieście stale napływa obcokrajowcy, studenci, turyści, bezpieczni obywatele Turcji z innych regionów. 
Zespół mieszkaniowy Novaya kvartira v zelenoy chasti Alanii - rayon Avsallar
Avsallar, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2023
Deweloper: Stay Property
Stay Property oferuje nowe apartamenty Avsallare. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. Powierzchnia mieszkania wynosi od 58 do 127,5 metrów kwadratowych. Odległość od morza 1200 metrów. Idealne połączenie plaż i lasów: region Avsallar znajduje się tuż przy wybrzeżu Morza Śródziemnego, w otoczeniu gęstych lasów iglastych. Słynny z piaszczystych plaż i lasów iglastych Avsallar słusznie zasługuje na tytuł najbardziej zielonego przedmieścia Alanyi. Infrastruktura Avsallar: Obszar ten znajduje się 20 km od centrum Alanyi od strony plaży Kleopatra i 95 km od lotniska w Antalyi. Transport publiczny biegnie wzdłuż morza. Z infrastruktury w Avsallar podstawowe jest wszystko, czego potrzebujesz, w tym bazar rolniczy, supermarkety sieciowe, kantory wymiany walut, bankomaty i różne usługi. Łatwo jest znaleźć duży wybór restauracji, piekarni, tureckich kawiarni. Obszar aktywnie się rozwija, a nowe apartamenty w Avsallar są łatwe do znalezienia, a domy mają zarówno elegancką, jak i skromną infrastrukturę.
