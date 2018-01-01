  1. Realting.com
  2. Nowe budynki
  3. Turcja
  4. Kompleks mieszkalny Kvartiry na stadii zaversheniya v rayone Kartal - Stambul

Kompleks mieszkalny Kvartiry na stadii zaversheniya v rayone Kartal - Stambul

Akarca, Turcja
od € 354,000
Udostępnij za pomocą:
QR
Kompleks mieszkalny Kvartiry na stadii zaversheniya v rayone Kartal - Stambul
1
Opis Opis
Opcje Opcje
Mieszkania Mieszkania
Adres Adres
Głoska bezdźwięczna Głoska bezdźwięczna
Wiadomości Wiadomości

O kompleksie

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – KartalV district of the residential complex the following layouts are presented: 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 104 to 141 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Akarca, Turcja
Podobne kompleksy
Apartamentowiec Istanbul Maslak Apartment Compound
Maslak Mahallesi, Turcja
Zespół mieszkaniowy Kompaktnyy zhiloy kompleks v rayone Avsallar
Avsallar, Turcja
Zespół mieszkaniowy Investicionnyy proekt s shikarnoy lokaciey v rayone Oba
Karakocali, Turcja
Zespół mieszkaniowy Nedorogie novye apartamenty v Mahmutlare
Mahmutlar, Turcja
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Luxury Real Estate in a new project close to Beach
Yaylali, Turcja
Państwo przegląda
Zespół mieszkaniowy Kvartiry na stadii zaversheniya v rayone Kartal - Stambul
Akarca, Turcja
od € 354,000
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte.
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Project of Peace Kartal
Kartal, Turcja
od € 169,873
84–152 m² 3 mieszkanie
Poddaj się: 2023

Kartal zyskuje coraz większą uwagę w ostatnich latach jako
możliwość zarówno inwestycji, jak i życia. ma doskonały
lokalizacja na najwyższym wzgórzu w Stambule, z niesamowitym widokiem na The
Wyspy Księcia i bliskość natury dzięki Lasowi Aydos.
Kartal ma również piękną drogę brzegową; jest blisko centrów handlowych, szkół i
przystanie; i ma łatwy dostęp do wszystkich dróg połączeniowych, autostrad i dróg publicznych
transport.
dogodna lokalizacja znajduje się zaledwie 15 minut od Sabiha
Międzynarodowe lotnisko Gökçen i 2 km od stacji metra; .
Autostrada Marmaray, YHT, IDO i D100 znajduje się zaledwie 10 minut od hotelu.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Proekt na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva v rayone - Oba
Karakocali, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2023
Deweloper: Stay Property
Stay Property oferuje nowe apartamenty w okolicy Oba-Alania. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. Powierzchnia mieszkania wynosi od 56 do 315 metrów kwadratowych. Odległość do morza wynosi 850 metrów. Jeśli wybierzesz miejsce stałego pobytu w Alanyi, oboje zrobicie wszystko, co w ich mocy, zwłaszcza jeśli macie dzieci. Oba łączą rozwój w niskim wieku, bliskość centrum i rozwiniętą infrastrukturę potrzebną do życia w Alanyi. Chociaż oba są blisko centrum, pojawiają się tutaj nowe projekty o regularnej stałości, więc kupno mieszkania w nowym budynku jest nadal realne. Infrastruktura obszaru Oba: centrum handlowe Alanyum, duże centra handlowe Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, supermarket budowlany i sprzętowy Koçtaş, duży sklep z narzędziami Vatan. To w Oba działa największy nowy szpital miejski. Dla dzieci: prestiżowe tureckie prywatne szkoły i uczelnie « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », przedszkola, szkoła z rosyjskojęzycznymi nauczycielami została otwarta. Istnieją również prywatne szkoły różnych technik, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College. Ta nieruchomość nadaje się do uzyskania obywatelstwa tureckiego. Aby wyjaśnić szczegóły, napisz do nas czat, zamów połączenie lub zostaw aplikację. Z przyjemnością Ci pomożemy!
Apartamentowiec Taksim Istanbul Residence compound
Marmara Region, Turcja
Deweloper: Binaa Investment
Dlaczego ta właściwość jest kontrolowana؟ Mieszanka nowoczesnej architektury i nieodłącznego poczucia historii, w pobliżu placu Taksim. Jest otoczony wieloma sklepami, restauracjami, parkami oraz obszarami archeologicznymi i turystycznymi. Wysokie luksusowe usługi w sercu historycznego miasta, świetna okazja na gotowe mieszkania i opłacalną inwestycję. Dokument rejestracyjny jest gotowy, a projekt nadaje się do obywatelstwa tureckiego natychmiast dla Ciebie i Twojej rodziny.
Realting.com
Udać się