Kompleks mieszkalny Novyy proekt s polnoy infrastrukturoy v centralnoy chasti rayona Beylikdyuzyu

Akarca, Turcja
od € 248,000
Kompleks mieszkalny Novyy proekt s polnoy infrastrukturoy v centralnoy chasti rayona Beylikdyuzyu
O kompleksie

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – BeilikyuV residential complex the following layouts are presented: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 93 to 135 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Akarca, Turcja
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Type B_67
Maslak Mahallesi, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2021

Strona azjatycka - fikirtepe  

Ten projekt znajduje się w najważniejszym obszarze pod względem dostępu. Projekty realizowane w bardzo centralnej lokalizacji Stambułu znajdują się obok stacji metra-autobusu. Projekt zbudowany jest na powierzchni 8000 m2, która obejmuje 3 bloki, z 467 jednostkami z 1 sypialnią, 2 sypialniami, 3 sypialniami i 4 sypialniami.

Cena katalogowa za jedną sypialnię zaczyna się od 175 000 $. Jest gotowy do dostawy, tytuł własności jest gotowy i odpowiedni dla obywatelstwa.
Apartamentowiec CACTUS GARDEN
Karakocali, Turcja
od € 90,000
46–200 m² 2 mieszkanie
Poddaj się: 2022
Deweloper: IKY GROUP ALANYA

CACTUS GARDEN

Ten projekt zostanie ukończony w lutym 2022 r.

Ułatwienia tego projektu obejmują:

- Basen zewnętrzny
-Indoor Jaccuzi
-Sauna
-Pokój parowy
-Odpoczywaj pokój
-Gym
-Plac zabaw dla dzieci
- Miejsce do grillowania
-Tenis stołowy
-Lobby
Odległość od morza 2,5 km

+ Shuttle to the sea
Odległość do centrum Alanyi 5 km

Projekt wnętrza mieszkania:

-60 i razy; 120 Podłogi granitowe
-Lakierowane szafki kuchenne
-Black Star Galexi kolorowe granitowe blaty
-Wizolowane okna
-Specjalnie zaprojektowane stalowe drzwi z wizjerem
-Specjalnie zaprojektowane lakierowane drzwi wewnętrzne
-Szybka prysznicowa ze szkła hartowanego
-Hilton umywalka łazienkowa

Obejmuje sypialnie z jedną sypialnią o powierzchni 46 m ² oraz cena 90 000 euro i dwupoziomowe jednostki z trzema sypialniami o powierzchni 200 m ² oraz cena 230 000 euro

UWAGA: Możesz płacić w ratach i 30% zaliczki
Zespół mieszkaniowy Apartments in a world-class residential complex with a wide range of services, financial center of Istanbul — Maslak district, Turkey
Maslak Mahallesi, Turcja
Deweloper: TRANIO

Nowoczesny kompleks składa się z apartamentów, penthouse'ów, wielu biur, sklepów i pięciogwiazdkowego hotelu. Ponadto istnieje:

  • centrum sztuki, centrum wystawowe i sala dla 500 osób
  • 24-godzinna ochrona z nadzorem wideo
  • usługi konsjerża
  • duży parking
  • plac zabaw dla dzieci
  • spa z krytym basenem, sauną i siłownią

Teren rekreacyjny na świeżym powietrzu oferuje kawiarnie na świeżym powietrzu, kino na świeżym powietrzu, restauracje. Kompleks został zbudowany zgodnie z najnowocześniejszymi standardami i technologiami odporności sejsmicznej.

Wyposażenie i wyposażenie w domu

Każdy apartament ma mały balkon i sufity o wysokości do 4 m. Penthouse mają ogromne tarasy i wysokości sufitu do 8 m. Wiele biur jest w pełni wyposażonych i obejmuje łazienkę i aneks kuchenny, a niektóre nawet mają łóżko. System inteligentnego domu kontroluje oświetlenie, chłodzenie / ogrzewanie, zacienianie okien, alarmy.

Zalety

Nieruchomość spełnia warunki uzyskania obywatelstwa tureckiego.

Lokalizacja i pobliska infrastruktura

Projekt z widokiem na Bosfor znajduje się w centrum dzielnicy biznesowej Maslak. W pobliżu znajdują się biura dużych firm, trzy uniwersytety, wiele szkół na różnych poziomach. Obok wież znajduje się sześciopiętrowe centrum handlowe i restauracja-muzeum tureckiego jedzenia.

  • Przystanek autobusowy - 200 m
  • Stacje metra - 550 i 700 m
  • Giełda Papierów Wartościowych w Stambule - 2,5 km
  • Sisli - 10 minut jazdy samochodem
  • Besiktas - 10 minut jazdy samochodem
  • Obszar Sultanahmet - 25 minut jazdy samochodem
  • Nowe lotnisko w Stambule - 30 minut jazdy samochodem
