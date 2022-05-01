  1. Realting.com
Kompleks mieszkalny Novyy proekt v neskolkih shagah ot luchshey infrastruktury

Akarca, Turcja
od € 460,000
Kompleks mieszkalny Novyy proekt v neskolkih shagah ot luchshey infrastruktury
O kompleksie

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Ayupsultan district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 66 to 673 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Akarca, Turcja
Państwo przegląda
Zespół mieszkaniowy White Sail Residence
Mahmutlar, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2022
Deweloper: TURKREALT

Nowoczesny kompleks mieszkaniowy znajduje się w turystycznej miejscowości Mahmutlar, która jest przedmieściem Alanyi. Dziesięciopiętrowy budynek obejmuje 63 apartamenty o różnych wzorach:

  • 1 + o powierzchni 45,50 i 53 metrów kwadratowych .; — li 1, o powierzchni 80 metrów kwadratowych. metr;
  • 2 + 1, o powierzchni 100 metrów kwadratowych. metr;
  • 3 + 1, o powierzchni 144 metrów kwadratowych. metr.

    W zależności od wybranego projektu apartamenty będą składały się z 1 − 3 sypialni, kuchni + salonu, łazienek, tarasu na zewnątrz lub balkonu w stylu amerykańskim. Wszystkie apartamenty są na sprzedaż z czystym wykończeniem, wbudowanym zestawem kuchennym i nowoczesną instalacją wodną.

    Są stale dostępne w barach, restauracjach, sklepach i obiektach o znaczeniu społecznym. Centralna plaża miasta znajduje się zaledwie 600 metrów od hotelu. Na terenie ekranu LCD znajdzie się wszystko, czego potrzebujesz do wygodnego życia, odkryty basen z wyznaczonym miejscem dla dzieci, zjeżdżalnie, kryte baseny, miejsce do grillowania, siłownia i całodobowa ochrona.

    Infrastruktura:

    • Zielony teren z ogrodem
    • Basen odkryty
    • Zjeżdżalnie wodne
    • Podgrzewany kryty basen
    • Concierge - usługa Sauna
    • Rzymska łaźnia parowa
    • Plac zabaw
    • Pokój zabaw dla dzieci
    • Generator Miejsce do grillowania
    • Otwarty parking
    • System CCTV
Zespół mieszkaniowy Proekt elitnogo zhilya v rayone Demirtash
Seki, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2023

Z przyjemnością przedstawiamy w budowie kompleks mieszkaniowy w obiecującym obszarze Demirtash – Alania. Obszar ten jest stosunkowo nowy, przyroda nie została jeszcze dotknięta, zachowana w pierwotnej formie, dlatego Demirtash jest uważany za spokojny i spokojny obszar. Są wspaniałe plaże, czysta woda morska, lasy iglaste i ekologicznie czysta przyroda.
Projekt mieszkaniowy będzie zlokalizowany w odległości 17 km. z lotniska Gazipasha i 22 km. od centrum Alanyi. Planowanie mieszkań na sprzedaż: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1 i 4 + 1.
Okres budowy tego obiektu: 05.2022 - 08.2023.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Premium ZhK na beregu morya v Mahmutlare
Mahmutlar, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2024
Deweloper: Stay Property
Stay Property oferuje nowe apartamenty w dzielnicy Mahmutlar-Alania. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 1 + 1, 2 + 1 i 3 + 1. Powierzchnia mieszkania wynosi od 70 do 210 metrów kwadratowych. Odległość do morza wynosi 30 metrów. Od razu zauważamy, że Mahmutlar jest najpopularniejszym obszarem. Według nowych danych populacja Mahmutlar rośnie najszybciej i wynosi ponad 53 tysiące osób, aw sezonie 3-4 razy więcej. Obszar ten jest jak najbardziej zabudowany, najbardziej popularny wśród obcokrajowców i zawsze № 1 na rynku nieruchomości w Alanyi pod względem popytu na mieszkania. Wyjaśnienie tego jest proste: w Mahmutlar idealne połączenie ceny, jakości, a także dużej liczby ofert dla dowolnego budżetu.  Jednocześnie nie należy zapominać, że w nowych domach Mahmutlar doskonała infrastruktura, a także infrastruktura dzielnicy jako całości, jest na najwyższym poziomie. Infrastruktura Mahmutlar: oprócz ogromnej liczby restauracji, sklepów, supermarketów, dwa rynki rolne, w Mahmutlar, wkrótce duże centrum handlowe Mahmutlar AVM o powierzchni 20 000 m2 będzie działać na terenie sobotniego targu, centrum kultury na działce o powierzchni 10 tysięcy m2, Kompleks sportowy MahmutlarSpor i inny projekt, w tym boisko do koszykówki, kort tenisowy, szatnie i strefy społeczne, a także różne obiekty komercyjne w aktywnie zabudowanej części ulicy Ataturk.
