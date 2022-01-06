Kompleks mieszkalny Novyy proekt s unikalnym raspolozheniem vozle gorodskogo parka

  1. Realting.com
Akarca, Turcja
od € 191,280
O kompleksie

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Pendik district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1,4 + 1, 5 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 78.84 to 312.46 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Akarca, Turcja
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Luxurious Seafront flats in a complex close to Center
Mahmutlar, Turcja
Kompleks składa się z 2 bloków, jest budowany na działce o powierzchni 6.500 m ² i znajduje się zaledwie 50 metrów od plaży, dzięki czemu jego apartamenty oferują imponujący bezpośredni widok na morze i inne zabytki miasta Alanya. Ten projekt zaskoczy Cię swoim projektem, układem i przemyślaną organizacją. Kompleks będzie miał własne centrum handlowe, a także własne podziemne przejście na plażę. Każdy mieszkaniec znajdzie tutaj to, co jest dla niego ważne. W odległości spaceru od kompleksu znajdują się supermarkety, restauracje, banki, rynek, przystanki transportu publicznego, zaledwie 7 km. centrum Alanyi, 30 km. Lotnisko Gazipasa. Basen Basen kryty Basen dla dzieci Aquapark Sauna Plac zabaw Pokój gier Stół tenisowy Bilard Gry w kręgle Kino Centrum SPA Salt Pokój masażu Łaźnia turecka Kafeteria B-B-Q Parking biblioteczny Concierge Security Generator Winda Bezpłatna telewizja satelitarna Rozpoczęcie budowy - 06.01.2022 Zakończenie budowy - 30.06.2024
Zespół mieszkaniowy Novye apartamenty v rayone Oba - Alaniya
Karakocali, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2023
Deweloper: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 50.5 to 135 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2000 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure needed for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa A promising project from a well-known developer in Tosmur
Avsallar, Turcja
Kupując mieszkania w tym kompleksie mieszkaniowym, wybierasz wygodną infrastrukturę, wysoki poziom ekologii i bezpieczeństwa, a także ogród krajobrazowy, na którym można uprawiać sport i zrelaksować się z całą rodziną. Projekt oferuje różnorodne opcje układu do wyboru: od wygodnych jednopokojowych apartamentów po przestronne pięciopokojowe dwupoziomowe, z przemyślanymi układami uwzględniającymi Twoje życzenia. Po zakończeniu budowy wszystkie mieszkania zostaną przeniesione do nieruchomości kupujących w eleganckim wykończeniu: stalowe drzwi wejściowe, wideodomofon, wbudowane meble w kuchni i łazienkach, wbudowana szafa na korytarzu, kompletna paczka sprzętu gospodarstwa domowego Siemens ( lodówka, zmywarka, płyta grzejna, piekarnik, wyciąg, pralka ), klimatyzacja w każdym pokoju, ogrzewanie podłogowe w łazience, kabiny prysznicowe, hydraulika, elektryczny podgrzewacz wody. To nie jest tylko kompleks mieszkalny otoczony istniejącymi budynkami. Jest to projekt zintegrowanego rozwoju powierzchni 5.580 m2 i nowego odczytu lokalizacji z naciskiem na wszystkie jej zalety. Koncepcja projektu, którego budowa już się rozpoczęła, składa się z trzech budynków, 8 pięter i 173 mieszkań, każdy blok ma lobby projektowe. W ramach projektu ogrodzone jest wewnętrzne terytorium kompleksu, dostęp osób postronnych jest ograniczony, ważnym elementem poprawy terytorium wewnętrznego będzie rozwinięta infrastruktura i strefy funkcjonalne o unikalnym designie. Obszar ten jest dobrze rozwinięty pod względem infrastruktury społecznej: w odległości spaceru od kompleksu znajduje się szkoła średnia i przedszkole, sklepy, supermarkety, apteki, szpital, a pod względem różnorodności zajęć rekreacyjnych: plaża, której odległość wynosi tylko 100 metrów, rzeka wynosi 375 metrów, obszar rekreacyjny Dimchay - 900 metrów.   Otwarty basen Jacuzzi Basen dla dzieci Plac zabaw Lobby SPA basen kryty Łaźnia turecka Sauna parowa Pokoje masażu VIP SPA Siłownia Pokój dziecięcy Kino Kawiarnia ogrodzony Parking rowerowy 24/7 kierownik ds. Bezpieczeństwa WiFi Telewizja satelitarna Oświetlenie terytorium i fasad Generator elektryczny
