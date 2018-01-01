  1. Realting.com
Kompleks mieszkalny Novyy proekt s infrastrukturoy v Verhney Obe

Karakocali, Turcja
od € 133,000
O kompleksie

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 54 to 156 m2.The distance to the sea is 1900 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure necessary for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Karakocali, Turcja
Zespół mieszkaniowy Beykoz Blue Residences
Goerele Mahallesi, Turcja

Tymczasem ten projekt oferuje ci wiejskie samopoczucie i komfort pobytu. Całkowicie gotowy do ruchu i wykończenia pierwszej klasy, które możesz obserwować na każdym etapie. Obok największego i najbardziej prestiżowego kompleksu willi w Stambule. Ten projekt jest dla Ciebie odpowiedni, jeśli chcesz tymczasem zielony i niebieski; pragnąć bogatego środowiska; sąsiad szkół międzynarodowych itp.

 
Apartamentowiec Istanbul Safakoy Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turcja
Deweloper: Binaa Investment
Dlaczego ta właściwość jest kontrolowana؟ Mieszkania na sprzedaż w Stambule Kucukcekmece obok stacji szybkiego transportu. To tylko kilka kroków od wiodących ośrodków edukacyjnych i zdrowotnych w regionie. Jest to obiecująca okazja w jednym z najważniejszych obszarów inwestycyjnych w mieście dwóch kontynentów. Ma przestronne przestrzenie mieszkalne z poziomą architekturą, która pasuje do rodzinnego stylu życia. Posiada przestronne zielone ogrody i zintegrowane obiekty socjalne, które zapewniają luksus zakwaterowania.
Apartamentowiec Istanbul Kagithane Hotel Apartment Complex
Marmara Region, Turcja
Deweloper: Binaa Investment
Dlaczego ta właściwość jest kontrolowana؟ Apartamenty hotelowe w Stambule na sprzedaż w centrum węzłów transportowych. Projekt znajduje się w pobliżu centrów sportowych, artystycznych, handlowych i rozrywkowych. Nowoczesna architektura, infrastruktura techniczna i bezpieczna konstrukcja odporna na trzęsienia ziemi. 5-gwiazdkowe apartamenty hotelowe w Stambule obok usług edukacyjnych i zdrowotnych. Możliwość skorzystania z zalet inwestycyjnych posiadania jednego ze sklepów projektu.
