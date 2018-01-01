  1. Realting.com
  2. Nowe budynki
  3. Turcja
  4. Kompleks mieszkalny Novyy proekt ot horoshego zastroyschika v centre populyarnogo Mahmutlara

Kompleks mieszkalny Novyy proekt ot horoshego zastroyschika v centre populyarnogo Mahmutlara

Mahmutlar, Turcja
od € 144,000
Udostępnij za pomocą:
QR
Kompleks mieszkalny Novyy proekt ot horoshego zastroyschika v centre populyarnogo Mahmutlara
1 / 6
Opis Opis
Opcje Opcje
Mieszkania Mieszkania
Adres Adres
Głoska bezdźwięczna Głoska bezdźwięczna
Wiadomości Wiadomości

O kompleksie

The new apartments in Mahmutlar are presented to your attention. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 49 to 203 m2.The distance to the sea is 500 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, in the area they are presented as economy-class houses, and respectable residential complexes. Another undeniable advantage in buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of receiving interest-free installments from the developer. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation.
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Mahmutlar, Turcja
Podobne kompleksy
Apartamentowiec Istanbul Kaitehane Apartments Project
Marmara Region, Turcja
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residence with swimming pools and green areas in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turcja
Zespół mieszkaniowy Zhiloy Kompleks v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turcja
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa PRODAETSYA VILLA POLNOSTYU MEBELIROVAnnaya
Konyaalti, Turcja
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Modern one bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turcja
Państwo przegląda
Zespół mieszkaniowy Novyy proekt ot horoshego zastroyschika v centre populyarnogo Mahmutlara
Mahmutlar, Turcja
od € 144,000
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte.
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Kvartiry v uyutnom stroyaschemsya komplekse - centr Alanii
Alanya, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2024
Deweloper: Stay Property
Stay Property oferuje nowe apartamenty w centrum Alanyi. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.Powierzchnia mieszkania wynosi od 55 do 150 m2. Odległość od morza 400 metrów. Nowoczesne nowe mieszkania w centrum Alanyi to najbardziej prestiżowa nieruchomość w kurorcie. Podstawą zasobów mieszkaniowych centralnych dzielnic są hotele i proste domy tureckie. A mieszkania w nowych budynkach typu kurort w centrum Alanyi są z reguły sprzedawane jeszcze przed uruchomieniem domu. Gotowe mieszkania w nowych domach są zawsze mile widziane i niewiele. Rzadka opcja dla nieruchomości, gdy wszystko jest idealne - zarówno miejsce, jak i plaża oraz wybór rozrywki wokół. Centrum Alanyi znajduje się w części, w której słynna forteca otacza półwysep. Popularna plaża Kleopatra rozciąga się na zachód, a obszar w jej pobliżu jest również nazywany, a na wschodzie — szeroka plaża Keikubat w samym centrum miasta. Ulice są usiane licznymi sklepami i innymi firmami. Tutaj możesz znaleźć wszystko na życie i relaks. Alanya jest wielonarodowa, a centrum miasta ma swój szczególny urok, jest to świeckie tureckie miasto. Prestiż ośrodka rośnie z każdym rokiem.
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residence with parks and a swimming pool close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turcja
Deweloper: TRANIO

Rezydencja oferuje duże tereny zielone, odkryty basen, parking, plac zabaw dla dzieci, system bezpieczeństwa.

Zakończenie - wrzesień 2023 r.

Lokalizacja i pobliska infrastruktura

Obiekt położony jest w pobliżu wszelkiej niezbędnej infrastruktury, 3 minuty spacerem od autostrady E-5 i stacji metra.

  • Szpital - 5 minut
  • Lotnisko - 25 minut
Zespół mieszkaniowy Day One Residence
Akarca, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2025
Deweloper: Stay Property
Nowy projekt na zboczu Gór Taurus w elitarnej dzielnicy Tepe - Rezydencja Pierwszego Dnia - wykwintna architektura i wspaniały widok. Dzielnica Tepe znajduje się 15 minut jazdy od centrum miasta i jest idealna dla osób, który docenia ciszę, komfort i prywatność. Kompleks znajduje się w wyjątkowym miejscu: z dala od miejskiego hałasu, w otoczeniu lasów iglastych. Panoramiczne widoki z okien mieszkań nie pozostawiają nikogo obojętnym!W sprzedaży są mieszkania różnego rodzaju: dwupoziomowe ogrody z własną działką, apartamenty jednopoziomowe, dwupoziomowe z własnymi basenami, prywatna willa. Rozpoczęcie budowy w marcu 2023 r., Koniec zaplanowano na marzec 2025 r.Ta nieruchomość nadaje się do uzyskania obywatelstwa tureckiego. Aby wyjaśnić szczegóły, napisz do nas czat, zamów połączenie lub zostaw aplikację. Z przyjemnością Ci pomożemy!
Realting.com
Udać się