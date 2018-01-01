  1. Realting.com
  2. Nowe budynki
  3. Turcja
  4. Kompleks mieszkalny Novye apartamenty v uyutnom komplekse - rayon Payallar Alanya

Kompleks mieszkalny Novye apartamenty v uyutnom komplekse - rayon Payallar Alanya

Akarca, Turcja
od € 106,000
Udostępnij za pomocą:
QR
Kompleks mieszkalny Novye apartamenty v uyutnom komplekse - rayon Payallar Alanya
1 / 9
Opis Opis
Opcje Opcje
Mieszkania Mieszkania
Adres Adres
Głoska bezdźwięczna Głoska bezdźwięczna
Wiadomości Wiadomości

O kompleksie

Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 50 to 126 m2.The distance to the sea is 800 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are characterized by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, this is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the buildings are represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Akarca, Turcja
Podobne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Uyutnye apartamenty v novom komplekse - rayon Oba
Karakocali, Turcja
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Luxury project in Avsallar, Alanya.
Avsallar, Turcja
Zespół mieszkaniowy Residence with a swimming pool and a fitness room close to the new airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turcja
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa New investment Properties for Sale in Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turcja
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Apartment in Alanya, Oba with high profit potential
Karakocali, Turcja
Państwo przegląda
Zespół mieszkaniowy Novye apartamenty v uyutnom komplekse - rayon Payallar Alanya
Akarca, Turcja
od € 106,000
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte.
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residence with a swimming pool and a tennis court in the prestigious central area, Istanbul, Turkey
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turcja
Deweloper: TRANIO

Rezydencja oferuje ścieżki spacerowe, plac zabaw dla dzieci, parking, saunę i łaźnię turecką, centrum fitness, ogród krajobrazowy, odkryty basen, kort tenisowy, restauracja i kawiarnia,

Zakończenie - marzec 2024 r.

Lokalizacja i pobliska infrastruktura
  • Kanał Stambułski - 2 minuty
  • Autostrada TEM - 5 minut
  • Autostrada E5 - 10 minut
  • Centrum handlowe - 11 minut
  • Szpital - 10 minut
  • Lotnisko w Stambule - 40 minut
Zespół mieszkaniowy Luxurious penthouse with a large private terrace
Tirilar Mahallesi, Turcja
To miejscowość wypoczynkowa znajduje się na południu kraju, w zachodniej części Morza Śródziemnego, nad brzegiem Zatoki Anatolijskiej. To wspaniały kwiat, który rozkwitł u podnóża najpiękniejszych gór Taurus. Pasmo górskie rozciągało się wzdłuż południowego wybrzeża Morza Śródziemnego, otaczając Zatokę Anatolijską ze wszystkich stron. To w samym sercu miasta Alanya właściciel wystawił na sprzedaż luksusowy dwupoziomowy apartament 4 + 1. Mieszkanie z czterema sypialniami o dużej powierzchni - 250 m ² znajduje się na 5. piętrze kompleksu z małą, ale dość zdolną do zapewnienia komfortowego życia lub rekreacji, infrastruktury. Mieszkanie jest na sprzedaż z dobrą naprawą, nowoczesnymi meblami i sprzętem gospodarstwa domowego, jak pokazano na zdjęciu. Mieszkając w tym luksusowym dwupoziomowym apartamencie, możesz cieszyć się cichym i komfortowym życiem, szczególnie w samym centrum uzdrowiska. Wszystkie wartości miejskie i społeczne są do Twojej dyspozycji. Koncentrują się tutaj główne historyczne miejsca i miejsca rozrywki, wiele sklepów i sklepów z pamiątkami, apteki i instytucje medyczne, szkoły i przedszkola, banki i bankomaty. Dla smakoszy jest wiele kawiarni, barów i przyjęć dla wszystkich smaków. Doskonała wymiana transportowa, oczywiście, do ciebie, z przechwyceniem, dotrzyj na inne terytoria. Słynna plaża Kleopatra znajduje się zaledwie 1000 metrów od kompleksu. Mieszkanie jest idealne na pobyt stały, wakacje lub do wynajęcia.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Beykoz Blue Residences
Goerele Mahallesi, Turcja

Tymczasem ten projekt oferuje ci wiejskie samopoczucie i komfort pobytu. Całkowicie gotowy do ruchu i wykończenia pierwszej klasy, które możesz obserwować na każdym etapie. Obok największego i najbardziej prestiżowego kompleksu willi w Stambule. Ten projekt jest dla Ciebie odpowiedni, jeśli chcesz tymczasem zielony i niebieski; pragnąć bogatego środowiska; sąsiad szkół międzynarodowych itp.

 

Realting.com
Udać się