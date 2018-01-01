  1. Realting.com
Kompleks mieszkalny Appartamenty v stroyaschemsya ZhK biznes-klassa v rayone Maltepe

Akarca, Turcja
od € 279,300
Kompleks mieszkalny Appartamenty v stroyaschemsya ZhK biznes-klassa v rayone Maltepe
O kompleksie

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Maltepe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 6.5 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 123 to 272 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise you with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Akarca, Turcja
Zespół mieszkaniowy Zhiloy kompleks ryadom s glavnoy dorogoy E5 v Stambule
Akarca, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2024
Deweloper: Stay Property
Stay Property oferuje nowe apartamenty w Stambule – dzielnica Zeytinburnu. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. Powierzchnia mieszkania wynosi od 106 do 219 m2. Stambuł jest największym miastem w Turcji, które znajduje się jednocześnie w dwóch częściach świata: Europie i Azji. Miasto położone jest nad brzegiem Morza Marmara i Morza Czarnego, oddzielone Cieśniną Bosfor. Stambuł nie jest stolicą Turcji, ale stał się kulturalnym, przemysłowym i finansowym centrum kraju, jednym z najważniejszych miast na świecie. Stambuł to miasto perspektyw, kolebka historii z majestatycznymi meczetami, wyjątkowym dziedzictwem kulturowym, tysiącami atrakcji. Dlatego kupując mieszkanie w Stambule, zawsze będziesz w centrum świata. Projekty nieruchomości budowane są w nowoczesnym Stambule, co zaskakuje ich zasięgiem i poziomem komfortu. Powstają tutaj kompleksy o oryginalnej architekturze, a ostatnio popularne są koncepcje kurortu, w których znajdują się baseny wewnętrzne i zewnętrzne, tereny rekreacyjne, spa. 
Zespół mieszkaniowy Uyutnyy dom u morya v Alanii - Kestel
Akarca, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2023
Deweloper: Stay Property
StayProperty oferuje nowe apartamenty w Kestel. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Powierzchnia mieszkania wynosi od 58 do 170 metrów kwadratowych. Odległość do morza wynosi 250 metrów. Chociaż Kestel znajduje się obok Mahmutlar, ale jest zasadniczo inny, tutaj wszystkie nieruchomości mają do pięciu pięter, a większość z nich to nowe budynki, z infrastrukturą hotelową i jasnymi, oryginalnymi fasadami. Nowe apartamenty w Kestel mają duży potencjał wynajmu ze względu na bliskość centrum i morza, a okolica jest cicha i nie tak zatłoczona jak centrum Alanyi. Istnieje sieć tureckich supermarketów, rynek, sklepy, restauracje, kawiarnie, szkoły miejskie i ogrody, rosyjskojęzyczna międzynarodowa prywatna szkoła, duży uniwersytet. W sąsiedniej dzielnicy Mahmutlar na wschodzie oraz w centrum Alanyi na zachodzie znajduje się ogromny wybór rozrywki, centrów handlowych, restauracji. Możesz dostać się na obie strony w 5-10 minut, transport aktywnie się porusza, jest wypożyczalnia samochodów. 
Zespół mieszkaniowy High-rise residence with swimming pools, a spa area and a sports complex in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turcja
Deweloper: TRANIO

Oferujemy apartamenty z widokiem na Morze Marmara i Wyspy Księcia, miejsca parkingowe i magazyny.

Rezydencja składa się z 5 budynków ( 3 mieszkalnych i 2 biurowych ) i oferuje odkryte i kryte baseny, pływanie dla dzieci

basen, centrum fitness i spa, klub dla dzieci, wielofunkcyjny kompleks sportowy, całodobowa ochrona, sala medytacyjna, sala gier i kino, sala taneczna i baletowa, sala muzyczna i karaoke, sala konferencyjna, centrum handlowe.

Wyposażenie i wyposażenie w domu
  • Sprzęt kuchenny Siemens
  • Szafka kuchenna
  • Wysokość sufitu 3 metry
Lokalizacja i pobliska infrastruktura

Obiekt położony jest w jednej z najpiękniejszych części Stambułu, 1,5 km od wybrzeża.

  • Autostrada E-5 - 4 minuty
  • Stacja metra - 4 minuty
  • Stacja metra - 18 minut
  • Kadıköy - 27 minut
  • Most Bosfor - 22 minuty
  • Międzynarodowy port lotniczy - 19 min
