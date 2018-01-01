Kompleks mieszkalny Kvartiry s vidom na Princevye ostrova v aziatskoy chasti Stambula

  1. Realting.com
Akarca, Turcja
od € 343,500
O kompleksie

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Kartal district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 58 to 367 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Akarca, Turcja
Zespół mieszkaniowy Zhiloy Kompleks v otkrytom rayone pod VNZh Oba
Karakocali, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2023

Elka Homes przedstawia kompleks mieszkaniowy w okolicy Oba. Obszar jest otwarty dla VNZH.

Kompleks ten znajduje się na powierzchni 2266 m2. Kompleks składa się z dwóch bloków. W sprzedaży 36 mieszkań o różnych układach: dwupokojowe apartamenty 1 + 1 o powierzchni 50 m2, trzypokojowe apartamenty 2 + 1 o powierzchni 90 m2 i pięciopokojowe dwupoziomowe na ostatnich piętrach o powierzchni 185 m2.

Odległość od morza wynosi około 2500 metrów. W odległości spaceru znajdują się sklepy, kawiarnie, przystanki autobusowe, przedszkola, prywatne szkoły publiczne.

Infrastruktura kompleksu obejmuje: odkryty basen, altanę, plac zabaw dla dzieci, pokój relaksacyjny, saunę, łaźnię parową, salę fitness, otwarty parking, lobby.

Zakończenie budowy planowane jest na grudzień 2023 r.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Elite apartment with a picturesque view of the Bosphorus, Kandilli, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turcja
Deweloper: TRANIO

Nowy kompleks mieszkaniowy w stylu nadmorskich willi z widokiem na Bosfor. Apartamenty są wykończone w luksusowej jakości, każdy apartament ma pomieszczenie do przechowywania i miejsca w podziemnym garażu.

Na terenie kompleksu mieszkalnego znajdą się: kawiarnia, strefa rekreacyjna, mini szklarnie, ogrody, kominki na zewnątrz, baseny zewnętrzne i wewnętrzne, miejsca dla dzieci. Będą również pomieszczenia ogólnodostępne płatne za użytkowanie: spa, kino domowe, sale muzyczne i gier, sala konferencyjna, sala fitness, boisko do squasha, boisko do gry w futsal i mini boisko do koszykówki.

Lokalizacja i pobliska infrastruktura

Projekt znajduje się w dzielnicy Kandilli, po azjatyckiej stronie miasta. Jest to jedna z najstarszych dzielnic Stambułu z widokiem na wody Bosforu. Kandilli to spokojna, spokojna okolica z kilkoma lasami miejskimi.

  • Przystanek autobusowy - 350 m
  • Molo Kandilli - 350 m
  • Most Fatih Sultan Mehmed - 2,9 km
  • Most Bosforski - 5 km
Zespół mieszkaniowy Apartment with Mediterranean Sea View
Alanya, Turcja

Mieszkanie o powierzchni 2 + 1, o łącznej powierzchni 90 m2, znajduje się w trzypiętrowym budynku, na pierwszym wysokim piętrze, z dostępem do jego terytorium, z którego urzekający widok na historyczną fortecę Alanya i otwiera się Morze Śródziemne. Mieszkanie jest w pełni wyposażone w meble, jak na prezentowanych fotografiach. Kompleks budynków z 2005 r. Ma odkryty basen, parking, generator elektryczny i ochronę 7/24. Dzielnica Bektash zakochała się w obcokrajowcach, którzy wolą mieszkać w samotności w pobliżu centrum miasta. Najbliższe miejsce do Bektash to miejsce, w którym można pływać w pięknym morzu – plaża Kleopatra.

