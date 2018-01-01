  1. Realting.com
Kompleks mieszkalny Zhiloy proekt v odnom iz centralnyh rayonov evropeyskoy chasti Stambula

Akarca, Turcja
od € 450,000
O kompleksie

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Kyagytkhan district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 90 to 95 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Akarca, Turcja
Zespół mieszkaniowy Zhiloy proekt v odnom iz centralnyh rayonov evropeyskoy chasti Stambula

Akarca, Turcja

od € 450,000
Akarca, Turcja
od € 450,000
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Proekt zhilogo kompleksa po investicionnym cenam v Avsallare
Avsallar, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2024
Deweloper: Stay Property
Stay Property oferuje nowe apartamenty w okolicy Avsallar-Alania. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. Powierzchnia mieszkań wynosi od 47,5 do 190 metrów kwadratowych. Odległość do morza wynosi 2000 metrów. Nowe nieruchomości w Avsallar mają duży potencjał wynajmu, obszar ten jest uważany za jeden z najlepszych na wakacje morskie, a jednocześnie otoczony piękną przyrodą Turcji. Avsallar jest usiany zielenią, cichy i przytulny. Istnieje podstawowa infrastruktura, w tym szkoły, punkt pierwszej pomocy. W środy znajduje się duży bazar rolniczy, kantory wymiany walut, bankomaty, apteki, liczne restauracje, kawiarnie. Główna ulica w koronach drzew ma szczególną atmosferę turystyczną. W ostatnich latach na całym obszarze odbywa się aktywny rozwój, w tym rozwój wolnych odcinków dalej od morza. Nieruchomości w Avsallar są poszukiwane zarówno na wynajem, jak i na pobyt stały. Dzięki temu Avsallar ma i potrzebuje infrastruktury do codziennego życia. 
Zespół mieszkaniowy Exodus Riverside Residence
Akarca, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2024
Deweloper: Stay Property
Exodus Riverside Residence Demirtaş to nowa jakość życia i relaksu na morzu. Kompleks budowany jest w regionie Demirtash, gdzie wciąż nie ma masowej turystyki i pozostaje atmosfera prowincjonalnego spokoju i przytulności. To tutaj, ze względu na dostępność bezpłatnych działek, wkrótce pojawi się nowa nowoczesna Alanya, wymarzone miasto nad brzegiem Morza Śródziemnego. Projekt znajduje się 1,4 km od plaży. Plaże dzielnicy Demirtash charakteryzują się szerokim brzegiem i najczystszą wodą w morzu, nie ma portów ani dużych hoteli, które pozwolą ci cieszyć się relaksującymi wakacjami bez znacznego napływu turystów. Projekt składa się z 4 bloków mieszkalnych na 324 mieszkania i dużego terytorium dziedzińca z terenami zielonymi, basenami. Rozpoczęcie budowy maj 2022 r., Zakończenie budowy maj 2024 r.
Zespół mieszkaniowy New residence with a garden, a swimming pool and a fitness center close to the city center and the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turcja
Deweloper: TRANIO

Rezydencja oferuje zieloną część krajobrazową i część wypoczynkową, sklepy i system bezpieczeństwa, garaż, plac zabaw dla dzieci, basen, saunę, łaźnia turecka i łaźnia parowa, centrum fitness.

Zakończenie - czerwiec 2024 r.

Lokalizacja i pobliska infrastruktura

Obiekt położony jest w samym sercu Basaksehir, w pobliżu lotniska, w pobliżu parku botanicznego i stacji metra.

  • Lotnisko - 20 km
  • Centrum miasta - 20 km
  • Stacja metra - 500 metrów
  • Centrum handlowe - 500 metrów
  • Przystanek autobusowy - 10 metrów
