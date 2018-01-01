  1. Realting.com
  2. Nowe budynki
  3. Turcja
  4. Kompleks mieszkalny Novye apartamenty na prodazhu v aziatskoy chasti Stambula

Kompleks mieszkalny Novye apartamenty na prodazhu v aziatskoy chasti Stambula

Akarca, Turcja
od € 466,000
Udostępnij za pomocą:
QR
Kompleks mieszkalny Novye apartamenty na prodazhu v aziatskoy chasti Stambula
Opis Opis
Opcje Opcje
Mieszkania Mieszkania
Adres Adres
Głoska bezdźwięczna Głoska bezdźwięczna
Wiadomości Wiadomości

O kompleksie

Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Kartal district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 78 to 213 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, and thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise you with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Akarca, Turcja
Podobne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Roskoshnaya rezidenciya na etape stroitelstva v rayone Demirtash
Akarca, Turcja
Zespół mieszkaniowy Zhiloy kompleks v centre Alanii
Yaylali, Turcja
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa one bedroom fully furnished apartment for rent with pool
Karakocali, Turcja
Zespół mieszkaniowy Nedorogie novye apartamenty v Mahmutlare
Mahmutlar, Turcja
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Luxurious Seafront flats in a complex close to Center
Mahmutlar, Turcja
Państwo przegląda
Zespół mieszkaniowy Novye apartamenty na prodazhu v aziatskoy chasti Stambula
Akarca, Turcja
od € 466,000
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte.
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Modern apartments with sea views in a residence area with swimming pool and equestrian club, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turcja
Deweloper: TRANIO

Kompleks mieszkaniowy oferuje niskie apartamenty z widokiem na morze, zaprojektowane jako wille i rezydencje. Na każdym piętrze znajdują się 2 apartamenty. Istnieje możliwość wyboru 1-4 sypialni z prywatnymi ogrodami, balkonami lub tarasami.

Kompleks mieszkaniowy jest częścią nowoczesnego projektu urbanizacyjnego, nadmorskiego miasta Stambuł z 55 km linii brzegowej.

Wyposażenie i wyposażenie w domu

Inne udogodnienia w projekcie obejmują centrum handlowe, szkołę, przedszkole, szpital, kawiarnie i restauracje z widokiem na morze, saunę, bar witaminowy, pokój PlayStation, sporty wodne, kort tenisowy, klub jeździecki, kino letnie, transfer co 15 minut i meczet.

Lokalizacja i pobliska infrastruktura

Projekt znajduje się w pobliżu wybrzeża Morza Marmara i 10 km od przyszłego nowego kanału, większego niż Bosfor.

Różne kawiarnie i restauracje z kuchniami z różnych krajów, apteki, przystanki autobusowe znajdują się w odległości spaceru.

Samochodem:

  • Centrum handlowe Marmara Park - 15 min.
  • Nowe lotnisko w Stambule - 50 min.
  • Autostrada E5 - 11 min
  • Nisantashi - 40 min
  • Plac Taksim - 40 min
Zespół mieszkaniowy Bolshoy proekt ryadom s istoricheskoy krepostyu Yedikule
Akarca, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2024
Deweloper: Stay Property
Stay Property oferuje nowe apartamenty w Stambule – Fatih. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.Powierzchnia mieszkania wynosi od 115,54 do 294,65 m2.Stambuł jest największym miastem w Turcji, które znajduje się jednocześnie w dwóch częściach świata: Europie i Azji. Miasto położone jest nad brzegiem Morza Marmara i Morza Czarnego, oddzielone Cieśniną Bosfor. Stambuł nie jest stolicą Turcji, ale stał się kulturalnym, przemysłowym i finansowym centrum kraju, jednym z najważniejszych miast na świecie. Stambuł to miasto perspektyw, kolebka historii z majestatycznymi meczetami, wyjątkowym dziedzictwem kulturowym, tysiącami atrakcji. Dlatego kupując mieszkanie w Stambule, zawsze będziesz w centrum świata. Projekty nieruchomości budowane są w nowoczesnym Stambule, co zaskakuje ich zasięgiem i poziomem komfortu. Powstają tutaj kompleksy o oryginalnej architekturze, a ostatnio popularne są koncepcje kurortu, w których znajdują się baseny wewnętrzne i zewnętrzne, tereny rekreacyjne, spa.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Novye apartamenty v rayone Oba - Alaniya
Karakocali, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2023
Deweloper: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 50.5 to 135 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2000 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure needed for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Realting.com
Udać się