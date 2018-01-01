  1. Realting.com
Kompleks mieszkalny Kvartira na etape stroitelstva v komplekse premium-klassa

Mahmutlar, Turcja
od € 479,000
Kompleks mieszkalny Kvartira na etape stroitelstva v komplekse premium-klassa
O kompleksie

For sale apartment in Mahmutlar. Planning apartment 3 + 1 with separate kitchen, total area 168 m2, and the distance to the beach is 600 meters. The project will be commissioned in May 2024. Real estate in Mahmutlar is optimal for families with children and youth. But especially the area fell in love with pensioners from the CIS countries. After all, it is here that the – language barrier is not felt, the signs and menus in restaurants are all in Russian. Although Mahmutlar is 14 km from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturka and the embankment are always crowded, infrastructure, trade, restaurants are open all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation, a large shopping center is being built, Turkish farm bazaars, many restaurants, shops, boutiques are held twice a week, and at every step there are supermarkets. The entire coastline of Mahmutlar is occupied by numerous beaches. Along the promenade and inside the area there are bicycle paths. Many parks, sports and playgrounds. Mahmutlar is characterized by simple planning — 3 main streets run parallel to the sea, there is little chance of getting lost. Compact, inhabited area with saturated infrastructure.
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Mahmutlar, Turcja
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa New investment project just 900 meters from the sea
Mahmutlar, Turcja
Opracowując ten projekt, wzięto pod uwagę wszystkie szczegóły dotyczące jakości i komfortowego życia. Najwyższej klasy wnętrze i nadwozie sprawią, że poczujesz się jak w pięciogwiazdkowym hotelu. Kompleks położony jest w jednej z najpopularniejszych części Alanyi, Mahmutlar, zaledwie 900 metrów od morza. Projekt składa się z 3 bloków z mieszkaniami o różnych układach: 1 + 1 o powierzchni 55 m2, 2 + 1 o powierzchni 75 m2 i 3 + 1 o powierzchni 145 m2, a całkowita powierzchnia działki wyniesie 6033 m2. prywatna plaża Otwarty basen kryty Basen odkryty i kryty plac zabaw gabinet BibliotekaTennisDarts Miejsce do grillowaniaBilardsCinemaOfficeFitnessElevatorConciergeSaunaHamamJacuzzisteam roomoutdoor parkingGeneratorVideo system nadzoru domofon Parking rowerowy Zakończenie planowane jest na czerwiec 2024 r. Na etapie budowy obowiązuje nieoprocentowana rata.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Novye kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse - Avsallar Alaniya
Avsallar, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2023
Deweloper: Stay Property
Prezentujemy nowe apartamenty w dzielnicy Alanya – Avsallar. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. Powierzchnia mieszkania wynosi od 36 do 86,5 metrów kwadratowych. Odległość do morza wynosi 1400 metrów. Jeśli chodzi o nowe apartamenty w Avsallar, zalecamy rozważenie, czy piaszczyste plaże są dla Ciebie ważne, a także lasy iglaste, z których obszar jest bogaty. Avsallar znajduje się 20 km od centrum Alanyi. Lotnisko w Antalyi znajduje się 95 km od hotelu. To zielone przedmieście, ale z pełną infrastrukturą społeczną. Główna ulica w Avsallar wygląda nietypowo, jest ukryta przed palącym słońcem przez korony drzew. Infrastruktura dzielnicy: w Avsallar znajduje się cała podstawowa infrastruktura, w tym szkoły, punkty pierwszej pomocy, apteki, sklepy itp. W środy znajduje się duży bazar rolniczy, kantory wymiany walut, bankomaty, apteki, liczne restauracje, kawiarnie. Główna ulica w koronach drzew charakteryzuje się szczególną atmosferą turystyczną. Nieruchomości w Avsallar mają duży potencjał wynajmu, obszar ten jest uważany za jeden z najlepszych do relaksu na morzu i otoczony piękną przyrodą Turcji.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Novyy proekt v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2023
Deweloper: Stay Property
Zwracamy uwagę na nowe apartamenty w centrum Alanyi. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Powierzchnia mieszkania wynosi od 50 do 138 metrów kwadratowych. Odległość do morza wynosi 50 metrów. W środkowej części Alanyi nieruchomości mają najwyższy potencjał inwestycyjny i zawsze są płynne. Centrum ma najbardziej komfortowe warunki życia i relaksu. Oto serce popularnego kurortu śródziemnomorskiego, a nawet poza sezonem jest duży napływ turystów. Jeśli mówimy o infrastrukturze, to jest wszystko: wiele sklepów, jest kilka rynków, supermarkety sieciowe, centra handlowe, hipermarkety, wybitne butiki marki, sklepy turystyczne, salony, biura, banki, agencje rządowe. Aktywnie transportuje się do innych obszarów. Nowe nowoczesne nieruchomości w centrum Alanyi nie są powszechne, we wszystkich dzielnicach znajdują się gęste budynki. Często są to projekty remontowe mieszkań lub przestarzałych hoteli. Domy w centrum wyróżniają się zwartym terytorium, ale oferuje również infrastrukturę wypoczynkową, taką jak basen, sauna, łaźnia turecka, tereny rekreacyjne i grill. Istnieje również kilka projektów budowlanych i nowe kompleksy w samej fortecy, widoki są luksusowe! 
