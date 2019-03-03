  1. Realting.com
Kompleks mieszkalny Proekt na stadii stroitelstva v 550 m ot horoshego plyazha - rayon Demirtash

Akarca, Turcja
od € 184,000
O kompleksie

Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: linear apartments 2 + 1, garden duplexes 3 + 1, penthouses 3 + 1 and 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 70 to 150 m2.The distance to the sea is 550 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will delight buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post office, taxi, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, and other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Akarca, Turcja
The new Stay Investment project, 4.8 km from Gazipasha International Airport and 1 km from the clean wide beach - Luvi Residense. The residential complex Luvi Residense includes an internal public area as in hotels 5*. This is a comfortable option for a quiet, quiet life in sunny Turkey, as well as an optimal purchase for long-term rental. At the construction stage, you can buy an apartment in Gazipasha Turkey inexpensively, with an obvious prospect of rising costs in the coming years. The residence consists of one building for 60 apartments and a large territory. Even such inexpensive real estate in Turkey gives the right to apply for a residence permit for the whole family. Hurry to make a reserve, part of the apartments 1 + 1 has already been sold and only a few duplexes 2 + 1 have remained on sale. Gazipasha – is the green, most environmentally friendly area where fruits and vegetables are grown for export. Most of the inhabitants live and work here constantly, even outside the season, the town is not empty, like some areas of Alanya. Given this, in Gazipasha, real estate is optimally suitable for permanent residence. End of construction Luvi Residense: December 2022.
Oba to spokojna rodzinna dzielnica Alanyi, idealna do komfortowego życia z rodziną, rekreacją i inwestycjami. Obiekt ten będzie zlokalizowany na terytorium 7114 m ², będzie się składał z 5 bloków i 65 mieszkań o różnych układach o nowoczesnym designie. Odległość od morza wynosi tylko 2,5 km, a tylko 3 km. od centrum Alanyi. Przy budowie tego obiektu wykorzystywane są wysokiej jakości materiały, a terytorium kompleksu szczyci się bogatą infrastrukturą, który obejmuje wszystko, czego potrzebujesz do komfortowego życia i rekreacji przez cały rok. • 1 + 1 od 57m ² do 60m ² • 2 + 1 od 86m ² do 147m ² 3 od 113m + do 205m•4 + 1 od 185m ² do 245m ² Istnieją również apartamenty z ogrodem, tarasem, 2 balkonami i penthouse'ami. • zadbany teren zielony • Basen pływacki • Miejsce do grillowania • Sala fitness z licznymi urządzeniami do ćwiczeń • Sauna • Hamam • Łazienka • Strefy masażu • Plac zabaw dla dzieci • Parking • Generator • Concierge • Winda•System bezpieczeństwa w całym kompleksie Rozpoczęcie budowy styczeń 2021 r.Zakończenie budowy listopad 2022 r.    
To mieszkanie poza planem zostało zadeklarowane przez konstruktora w dniu 03.03.2019. Ten apartament z 3 sypialniami zbudowany jest w prestiżowej dzielnicy Oba, w otoczeniu naturalnego ogrodu pomarańczowego. To tylko 2 i pół km od plaży i tylko 1 km od nowego szpitala. w pobliżu tego apartamentu z 3 sypialniami w Aanya znajdują się sklepy. Aby uzyskać więcej informacji na temat tego apartamentu z 3 sypialniami w Alanyi, skontaktuj się z nami już teraz!
