  3. Turcja
  4. Kompleks mieszkalny Masshtabnyy ZhK premium-klassa v 100 m ot peschanyh plyazhey i lazurnogo morya

Kompleks mieszkalny Masshtabnyy ZhK premium-klassa v 100 m ot peschanyh plyazhey i lazurnogo morya

Akarca, Turcja
od € 178,000
O kompleksie

The new apartments in Kargicak - Alanya are presented to your attention. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 58 to 165 m2.The distance to the sea is 100 meters. When it comes to new real estate in Kargicak, it is worth saying right away that it will suit lovers of peace and quiet. I also want to note that Kargyjak is one of the greenest and most picturesque areas 13 km from the center of Alanya. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. Beautiful panoramas open on the mountains of coniferous forests, Alanya and the sea. Area infrastructure: two supermarkets of the Migros network, also A 101, other shops, gas stations, a pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and the famous Perle restaurant, restaurants of various cuisines on the seashore and throughout the area, pizza, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. The sea in Kargicak is clean, the beaches are wide sandy and pebble with a comfortable beach and beautiful surroundings.
Akarca, Turcja
Zespół mieszkaniowy Kompleks v novom centre goroda - rayon Beylikdyuzyu
Akarca, Turcja
Zespół mieszkaniowy Kvartiry na zavershayuschem etape stroitelstva - rayon Oba
Karakocali, Turcja
Zespół mieszkaniowy Modern complex
Mahmutlar, Turcja
Zespół mieszkaniowy Kvartiry v horoshey lokacii - rayon Avsallar
Avsallar, Turcja
Zespół mieszkaniowy Elitnyy proekt nedaleko ot centra goroda v rayone Bagdzhylar
Akarca, Turcja
Zespół mieszkaniowy Masshtabnyy ZhK premium-klassa v 100 m ot peschanyh plyazhey i lazurnogo morya
Akarca, Turcja
od € 178,000
Apartamentowiec Istanbul Kagithane Apartment compound
Marmara Region, Turcja
Deweloper: Binaa Investment
Dlaczego ta właściwość jest kontrolowana؟ Luksusowy kompleks mieszkaniowy w europejskim Stambule obok połączeń autostradowych, mostów, linii metra, autostrady TEM i E-5. Blisko centrum kraju, zaledwie kilka minut do placu Taksim i Bosforu. Odpowiednia opcja mieszkaniowa i inwestycyjna spełnia warunki uzyskania obywatelstwa tureckiego. Znajduje się w Kagithane, jednym z najważniejszych obszarów o wysokim zwrocie z inwestycji. Otoczony wieloma centrami handlowymi, muzeami archeologicznymi, parkami, uniwersytetami i szpitalami. Urocze połączenie nowoczesnego stylu architektonicznego i oszałamiających widoków na tereny zielone otaczające projekt.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Residential complex with 5 star infrastructure
Avsallar, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2023

Nowy kompleks mieszkaniowy w dzielnicy Avsallar znajduje się pięć minut spacerem od piaszczystej plaży. Kompleks ma 6 bloków. Złożona infrastruktura: egzotyczne ogrody, ogromny basen, sala fitness, sauna, łaźnia turecka, plac zabaw dla dzieci, pokój zabaw, własna plaża.

Apartamenty są wynajmowane w czystym wykończeniu z wbudowaną kuchnią, drzwiami wewnętrznymi i wejściowymi, instalacją wodną.

Avsallar znajduje się 22 km od centrum Alanyi. Główną cechą Avsallar są piaszczyste, łagodne plaże. Odległość od morza wyniesie zaledwie 650 metrów.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya ZhK - rayon Avsallar
Avsallar, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2023
Deweloper: Stay Property
Stay Property oferuje nowe apartamenty w okolicy Avsallar-Alania. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.Powierzchnia mieszkania wynosi od 55 do 165 metrów kwadratowych. Odległość do morza wynosi 1400 metrów. Nowa nieruchomość w Avsallar ma duży potencjał wynajmu, obszar ten jest uważany za jeden z najlepszych na wakacje nad morzem, a jednocześnie otoczony piękną przyrodą Turcji. Avsallar jest usiany zielenią, ciszą i przytulnością. Istnieje podstawowa infrastruktura, w tym szkoły, punkt pierwszej pomocy. W środy znajduje się duży bazar rolniczy, kantory wymiany walut, bankomaty, apteki, liczne restauracje, kawiarnie. Główna ulica w koronach drzew ma szczególną atmosferę turystyczną. W ostatnich latach na całym obszarze odbywa się aktywny rozwój, w tym rozwój wolnych odcinków dalej od morza. Nieruchomości w Avsallar są poszukiwane zarówno na wynajem, jak i na pobyt stały. Dzięki temu Avsallar ma i potrzebuje infrastruktury do codziennego życia. 
