Kompleks mieszkalny Novyy masshtabnyy kompleks v zhivopisnom Kargydzhake

Akarca, Turcja
od € 110,000
O kompleksie

New apartments for sale in Kargyjak are put up for sale. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 52 to 104 m2.The distance to the sea is 2500 meters. If you need new apartments among coniferous forests, then you are in Kargyjak: one of the greenest and most picturesque areas of Alanya, 13 km from its center. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. In Kargicak, mainly new real estate, the area is young and elite. Many residential complexes on the first coastline with direct sea views. At the same time, of course, it is worth considering that new buildings in Kargıjak – excellent investment. Area infrastructure: Migros, A101 supermarkets, other shops, gas stations, pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental.
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Akarca, Turcja
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Residential complex with garden and park views, close to shopping centers and universities, Kucukcekmece, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turcja
Deweloper: TRANIO

Kompleks mieszkaniowy z widokiem na zielone tereny krajobrazowe: ogród gminy Stambuł i park centralny.

Projekt składa się z 3 bloków: A, B i C.

Blok A to pensjonat.

Blok B obejmuje biura.

Blok C ma 264 mieszkania mieszkalne i 234 biura.

Wyposażenie i wyposażenie w domu

Ponadto kompleks obejmuje saunę, łaźnię turecką, salę konferencyjną, klub dla dzieci, kino i ochronę 24/7.

Lokalizacja i pobliska infrastruktura

Obszar projektu otoczony jest uniwersytetami, szpitalami i centrami handlowymi.

  • Metrobus - 10 minut spacerem
  • Stacja metra - 10 minut pieszo
  • Przystanek autobusowy - 3 minuty pieszo
  • Szpitale ( Pomnik, Medipol, szpital Atakoy ) - 8 minut
  • Uniwersytety ( Aydin, Kultur, Arel ) - 5 minut
  • Centra handlowe ( Mall of Istanbul, centrum handlowe Capacity ) - 10 minut
  • Lotnisko w Stambule - 30 minut
  • Plac Taksim - 20 minut
  • Brzeg - 8 min.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Apartamenty s panoramnymi vidami na gory v rayone Oba
Karakocali, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2024
Deweloper: Stay Property
Nowe mieszkania na sprzedaż w Oba - Alanya. Dom ma układy mieszkań: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Powierzchnia od 52 do 174 metrów kwadratowych. Odległość od morza 3300 metrów. Nabrzeże Oba wychodzi na słynną aleję Ataturka i jest przystosowane do jazdy na rowerze, joggingu, sportów na świeżym powietrzu, sportów plażowych i spacerów morskich. Od centrum Alanyi region Oba jest oddzielony naturalną granicą – rzeki Oba Tea z zwęglonymi i porozrzucanymi zielonymi brzegami. Co znajduje się w okolicy Oba: centrum handlowe Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, metro, turecki Bim, A101, Şok, Migros itp., Supermarket sprzętowy Koçtaş, sklep technologiczny Vatan, butiki i sklepy firmowe wiodących marek. Oto największy szpital państwowy w Alanyi. Plaże w Oba są piaszczyste i żwirowe, z infrastrukturą rekreacyjną i sportową. Niżej Oba nad morzem są bardziej aktywne, turystyczne, jest wiele hoteli i nieco mniej nowych projektów, ponieważ wtedy w Upper Oba można zawsze kupić apartamenty w nowych domach.
Zespół mieszkaniowy The New Vadistanbul
Marmara Region, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2022

Nowa firma Vadistanbul została opracowana przez tę samą firmę budowlaną zaledwie kilka kroków od poprzedniej!!

Firma budowlana „Avrupa Konutları” realizuje nowy niezwykły projekt obok Maslaka i na autostradzie TEM. Projekt znajduje się niecałe 20 minut od lotniska w Stambule, 10 minut od mostu Bosfor, 15 minut od Sisli i Taksim. Projekt koncepcji pełnej rodziny obejmuje podwórko golfowe, szkoły rządowe i prywatne, stadninę koni i wszystko, czego dzieci będą potrzebować lub będą miały przyjemność.

