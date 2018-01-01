  1. Realting.com
  2. Nowe budynki
  3. Turcja
  4. Kompleks mieszkalny Novyy butik-proekt v rayone Oba Alaniya

Kompleks mieszkalny Novyy butik-proekt v rayone Oba Alaniya

Karakocali, Turcja
od € 145,000
Udostępnij za pomocą:
QR
Kompleks mieszkalny Novyy butik-proekt v rayone Oba Alaniya
1 / 9
Opis Opis
Opcje Opcje
Mieszkania Mieszkania
Adres Adres
Głoska bezdźwięczna Głoska bezdźwięczna
Wiadomości Wiadomości

O kompleksie

New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 1 + 1, 4 + 1.Area from 49 to 214 m2.Distance to the sea 3000 meters. The Oba embankment overlooks Ataturk's famous avenue and is equipped for cycling, jogging, outdoor sports, beach sports, and sea walks. The center of Alanya and the Oba region are separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is there in the Oba area: the Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, the Turkish Bim supermarkets, A101, Şok, Migros et al., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan hardware store, boutiques and brand stores of leading brands. Here is also the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, but in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses.
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Karakocali, Turcja
Podobne kompleksy
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Granada Boutique Residence
Karakocali, Turcja
Zespół mieszkaniowy STINGRAY
Demirtas, Turcja
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Attractive apartments in Avsallar Alanya
Avsallar, Turcja
Zespół mieszkaniowy White Topkapı Residence
Marmara Region, Turcja
Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Sfera Residence Apartments in Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turcja
Państwo przegląda
Zespół mieszkaniowy Novyy butik-proekt v rayone Oba Alaniya
Karakocali, Turcja
od € 145,000
Zadaj wszelkie pytania, które możesz mieć
Zostaw swoje zapytanie
Dziękujemy! Zgłoszenie zostało przyjęte.
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya proekte s polnoy infrastrukturoy - rayon Avsallar
Avsallar, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2023
Deweloper: Stay Property
Stay Property oferuje nowe apartamenty w okolicy Avsallar-Alania. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Powierzchnia mieszkania wynosi od 48 do 164 metrów kwadratowych. Odległość do morza wynosi 2200 metrów. Nowa nieruchomość w Avsallar ma duży potencjał wynajmu, obszar ten jest uważany za jeden z najlepszych na wakacje nad morzem, a jednocześnie otoczony piękną przyrodą Turcji. Avsallar jest usiany zielenią, ciszą i przytulnością. Istnieje podstawowa infrastruktura, w tym szkoły, punkt pierwszej pomocy. W środy znajduje się duży bazar rolniczy, kantory wymiany walut, bankomaty, apteki, liczne restauracje, kawiarnie. Główna ulica w koronach drzew ma szczególną atmosferę turystyczną. W ostatnich latach na całym obszarze odbywa się aktywny rozwój, w tym rozwój wolnych odcinków dalej od morza. Nieruchomości w Avsallar są poszukiwane zarówno na wynajem, jak i na pobyt stały. Dzięki temu Avsallar ma i potrzebuje infrastruktury do codziennego życia. 
Zespół mieszkaniowy Uyutnyy zhiloy kompleks
Mahmutlar, Turcja

Nasz projekt znajduje się w dzielnicy Mahmutlar na działce o powierzchni 10.463 m2, 4 bloki 206 mieszkań.  Każde mieszkanie ma dwa balkony. Szczegółowa architektura wewnętrzna, wykonana przy użyciu najwyższej jakości materiałów, zielonego ogrodu krajobrazowego i terenów rekreacyjnych na świeżym powietrzu, piękne widoki z balkonu, których nie można nasycić i wiele więcej czeka na Ciebie w Heaven Hills. Zachodnia i wschodnia część naszego projektu to tereny zielone.  Strefy te na pewno nie zostaną zablokowane.

Heaven Hills to nie tylko projekt. Twój dom. Planując ten nowy kompleks, chcieliśmy stworzyć dla Ciebie luksusowe, wygodne i bezpieczne środowisko.  Stworzyliśmy dla Ciebie idealną przestrzeń życiową z niepowtarzalnym widokiem na morze i plażę, bliskość centrum miasta i wnętrza o nowoczesnym designie. 

Co jeśli wszystko, o czym marzysz, będzie w twoim kompleksie mieszkaniowym?  Baseny zewnętrzne i kryte, bar witaminowy, siłownia, sauna, łaźnia turecka, łaźnie parowe, jacuzzi, gabinety masażu, parking, boisko do koszykówki, plac zabaw, park wodny, place zabaw i wiele innych. W Heaven Hills musisz tylko żyć tak, jak chcesz...
Zespół mieszkaniowy Novyy ZhK so vsemi udobstvami v krasivom rayone Pendik
Akarca, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2023
Deweloper: Stay Property
Stay Property oferuje nowe apartamenty i wille w Stambule – dzielnica Pendik. Kompleks mieszkaniowy obejmuje apartamenty o następujących układach: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 4 + 2, a także wille 5 + 1. Powierzchnia apartamentów wynosi od 118 do 286 m2, wille - od 381 do 413 m2. Stambuł jest największym miastem w Turcji, które znajduje się jednocześnie w dwóch częściach świata: Europie i Azji. Miasto położone jest nad brzegiem Morza Marmara i Morza Czarnego, oddzielone Cieśniną Bosfor. Stambuł nie jest stolicą Turcji, ale stał się kulturalnym, przemysłowym i finansowym centrum kraju, jednym z najważniejszych miast na świecie. Stambuł to miasto perspektyw, kolebka historii z majestatycznymi meczetami, wyjątkowym dziedzictwem kulturowym, tysiącami atrakcji. Dlatego kupując mieszkanie w Stambule, zawsze będziesz w centrum świata. Projekty nieruchomości budowane są w nowoczesnym Stambule, co zaskakuje ich zasięgiem i poziomem komfortu. Powstają tutaj kompleksy o oryginalnej architekturze, a ostatnio popularne są koncepcje kurortu, w których znajdują się baseny wewnętrzne i zewnętrzne, tereny rekreacyjne, spa. 
Realting.com
Udać się