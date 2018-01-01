  1. Realting.com
Kompleks mieszkalny Apartamenty razlichnyh planirovok v stroyaschemsya ZhK v rayone Pendik

Akarca, Turcja
od € 260,000
1 / 14
O kompleksie

We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Pendik district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 90 to 177 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Akarca, Turcja
Inne kompleksy
Zespół mieszkaniowy Apartamenty s vidom na more v rayone Demirtash
Akarca, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2024
Deweloper: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 46 to 165 square meters. The distance to the sea is 750 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will delight buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Apartamenty v novom komplekse vozle morya - Kargydzhak
Akarca, Turcja
Poddaj się: 2024
Deweloper: Stay Property
Prezentujemy nowe apartamenty w Kargicak - Alanya. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Powierzchnia mieszkania wynosi od 66 do 176 metrów kwadratowych. Odległość do morza wynosi 200 metrów. Jeśli chodzi o nowe nieruchomości w Kargicak, warto od razu powiedzieć, że będą one pasować do miłośników ciszy i spokoju. Pragnę również zauważyć, że Kargyjak jest jednym z najbardziej zielonych i najbardziej malowniczych miejsc 13 km od centrum Alanyi. Kargicak rozciąga się 4 km wzdłuż morza i 4 km w kierunku gór. Piękne panoramy otwarte w górach lasów iglastych, Alanyi i morza. Infrastruktura okręgowa: dwa supermarkety Migros, również A 101, inne sklepy, stacje benzynowe, apteka, bankomaty, przystanki transportu publicznego, szkoły, park z miejscami do grillowania na promenadzie, kemping i restauracja Perle, restauracje różnych kuchni nad brzegiem morza i na całym obszarze, pizza, tureckie fast foody z dostawą. Bazar rolniczy odbywa się w piątki, a bazar 1 km od placu — we wtorki w sąsiednim Mahmutlar. Wzdłuż promenady znajduje się transport, usługi taksówkowe i wypożyczalnia samochodów. Morze w Kargicak jest czyste, plaże z piaskiem i kamykami. Wiele plaż z kompleksów mieszkalnych i hoteli, ale wszystkie są otwarte na wakacje nad morzem.
Zespół mieszkaniowy Villas with swimming pools and sports club, with views of the forest and the Black Sea, Riva, Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey
Mahmutsevketpasa Mahallesi, Turcja
Deweloper: TRANIO

Projekt willi z wyjątkową lokalizacją w Stambule po stronie azjatyckiej w rejonie Beykoz.

Projekt oferuje piękne widoki na lasy i Morze Czarne. Usytuowany z dala od zgiełku miasta.

Każda willa będzie miała dwa lub trzy piętra.

Domy mają różne układy, 1-2 salony i 3-6 sypialni.

Projekt podzielony jest na trzy fazy. Część willi została już ukończona. Druga część będzie gotowa w 2024 r. Trzeci etap będzie gotowy w 2026 r.

W projekcie znajduje się także meczet, szkoła i marina obok willi.

Wyposażenie i wyposażenie w domu

Szczegóły: baseny zewnętrzne i wewnętrzne, łaźnia turecka, sauna, łaźnia parowa.

Lokalizacja i pobliska infrastruktura

Riva to turecka wioska nad Morzem Czarnym w śródmieściu dzielnicy Beykoz w prowincji Stambuł.

  • Blisko Morza Czarnego, 20 minut spacerem
  • Trzeci most - 5 km
  • Centrum miasta - 30 km
  • Las - 3 km
