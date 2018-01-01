Kompleks mieszkalny Ultrasovremennyy proekt iz 4 vysotnyh blokov v Stambule rayon Kadykey

  1. Realting.com
Akarca, Turcja
od € 290,000
O kompleksie

StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Kadykey area The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 62 to 113 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Akarca, Turcja
Oferujemy nowe apartamenty w Stambule – Esenyurt district. W kompleksie mieszkaniowym przedstawiono następujące układy: 1 + 0, 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. Powierzchnia mieszkania wynosi od 41 do 254 m2. Stambuł jest największym miastem w Turcji, które znajduje się jednocześnie w dwóch częściach świata: Europie i Azji. Miasto położone jest nad brzegiem Morza Marmara i Morza Czarnego, oddzielone Cieśniną Bosfor. Stambuł nie jest stolicą Turcji, ale stał się kulturalnym, przemysłowym i finansowym centrum kraju, jednym z najważniejszych miast na świecie. Stambuł to miasto perspektyw, kolebka historii z majestatycznymi meczetami, wyjątkowym dziedzictwem kulturowym, tysiącami atrakcji. Dlatego kupując mieszkanie w Stambule, zawsze będziesz w centrum świata. Nieruchomości charakteryzują się podłogą w zależności od powierzchni. W pobliżu morza są niskie domy, luksusowe wille. W części sypialnej znajduje się wiele wieżowców, drapaczy chmur. Inwestowanie w Stambule przyniesie dobre zyski kapitałowe i wysokie dochody z wynajmu, ponieważ miasto ma stały napływ obcokrajowców, studentów, turystów, zabezpieczonych obywateli Turcji z innych regionów. 
Stay Property offers new apartments in the center of Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of apartments is from 48 to 110 square meters. The distance to the sea is 650 meters. Modern new housing in the center of Alanya is the most prestigious property in the resort. The basis of the housing stock of the central neighborhoods is hotels and simple Turkish houses. And apartments in resort-type new buildings in the center of Alanya are sold, as a rule, even before the house is put into operation. Ready-made apartments in new houses are always appreciated and few. A rare option for real estate, when everything is perfect - both place and beach, and the choice of entertainment around. The center of Alanya is located in the part where the famous fortress is encircling the peninsula. The popular Cleopatra beach is stretching west, and the area near it is also called, and to the east — the wide beach of Keikubat in the very center of the city. The streets are strewn with numerous shops and other businesses. Here you can find everything for life and relaxation. Alanya is multinational, and the city center has its own special charm, this is a secular Turkish city. The prestige of the resort is growing every year. 
