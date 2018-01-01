  1. Realting.com
Kompleks mieszkalny Shikarnaya kvartira s otlichnoy lokaciey

Phuket, Tajlandia
od € 100,452
Kompleks mieszkalny Shikarnaya kvartira s otlichnoy lokaciey
O kompleksie

Surin Sands Condominium is an elite boutique project located in a lush tropical environment.

In addition, the project provides for 82 apartments on 7 floors with a usable area of 30 to 81 square meters. meters.
It is completely furnished with quality imported furniture for your family!

The complex is located at Haad Surin Soi 6, Choeng Thale, Thalang, Phuket.

The condominium is located in a shady environment with a wide variety of plants and easy access to famous beaches such as the beaches of Surin and Bang Tao.
You can relax in the sun, touch the fine white sand and breathe the fresh air of the Andaman Sea.

Infrastructure:
- Shared pool
- lobby
- General gym
- Parking
- Restaurant
- Bar
- Security 24/7
- Video surveillance 24/7
- elevator

Call or write, tell us all about the most profitable projects in Thailand! We will select the perfect property for you!

Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Phuket, Tajlandia
Inne kompleksy
Apartamentowiec Proud Rawai
Apartamentowiec Proud Rawai
Phuket, Tajlandia
od € 100,347
31–70 m² 3 mieszkanie
Poddaj się: 2020
Deweloper: Art House
Funkcja obiektu: Kompleks został oddany do użytku w maju 2020 r. Znany z dwóch najlepszych restauracji na plaży Ravai. Deweloper oferuje program wynajmu 70/30 % W kompleksie: Nowoczesne i stylowe sześciopiętrowe mieszkanie o najwyższych standardach jakości, architektura i aranżacja wnętrz znajdują się w samym sercu regionu Ravai. To miejsce jest kolebką turystyki i pierwszą historycznie znaną plażą w Phuket. Strogy, a jednocześnie romantyczny styl kompleksu zapewnia ci komfort, spokój i spokój. Mieszkańcy kondominium mogą korzystać ze wszystkich usług i udogodnień hotelu 5 *: Basen Infinity na dachu z widokiem na plażę Ravai i Morze Andamańskie, Bar & restauracja ze wspaniałym widokiem na góry i zachód słońca, centrum jogi z widokiem na morze, restauracja na parterze, kawiarnia, minimarket, parking, bezpłatny transfer basowy na plaże Nye Harn i Yanui, a także do supermarketów Tesco Lotus i Macro. Recepcja 24 / h, kamery bezpieczeństwa i nadzoru wideo zapewniają kompleksowe poczucie komfortu i bezpieczeństwa. W mieszkaniach: 48 mieszkań o różnych rozmiarach i układach, optymalne połączenie kolorystyki, światła dziennego i przestrzeni zainteresuje nawet najbardziej wymagającego nabywcę. Każdy apartament posiada balkon, z którego można podziwiać zapierające dech w piersiach widoki i zachody słońca. Doskonała lokalizacja (tylko 150 m od plaży) i gwarantowany program wynajmu (8 % rocznie) oferują wyjątkową okazję, maksymalizować wykorzystanie nieruchomości zarówno do inwestycji, jak i inwestycji do celów prywatnych. Karta Lotnisko: 50 min / li > Centrum handlowe: 10 min Supermarket: 5 min Restauracje: 2 / li > Szpital: 15 min Klub golfowy: 10 min Miejsca w pobliżu li / li < > li / li > Nye Harn Beach Baza obserwacyjna na Cape Promtep Wyspa Bon Farma orchidei Phuket Muzeum muszli morskich
Zespół mieszkaniowy Kvartira s vidom na more
Zespół mieszkaniowy Kvartira s vidom na more
Phuket, Tajlandia
od € 111,356
Poddaj się: 2024
Harmony Naiharn to projekt premium i apartamentowy z pięciogwiazdkową obsługą i wspaniałymi widokami na Morze Andamańskie. Kompleks położony jest w samym sercu Ravai, 15 minut od plaż Kata i Karon, w odległości spaceru od całej infrastruktury turystycznej! Kondominium składa się z 7-piętrowych budynków z 60 mieszkaniami o nowoczesnym designie. Apartamenty wyposażone są w tablety, za pomocą których można zarządzać klimatem, oświetleniem i bezpieczeństwem mieszkania. Cena mieszkań obejmuje pakiet mebli i urządzeń. Jest to wyjątkowy projekt z dobrze rozwiniętą infrastrukturą, która zapewni jak najbardziej komfortowy pobyt! PASZCZ: - taras na dachu - Bar - Niekończący się basen z widokiem na morze - Kovorking - siłownia - Ogrody - sauna - Bezpieczeństwo 24/7 - Parking - System chipowy wejścia do kompleksu - winda Zadzwoń lub napisz do nas, opowiedz nam o najbardziej dochodowych projektach zagranicznych nieruchomości już dziś!  
Zespół mieszkaniowy Unikalnaya kvartira v sovremennom ZhK
Zespół mieszkaniowy Unikalnaya kvartira v sovremennom ZhK
Phuket, Tajlandia
od € 101,487
Poddaj się: 2024
Ocean Sands Condominium to stylowe mieszkanie w kremowo-brązowych kolorach w Lagunie, Phuket, w pobliżu plaży Bangtao. Ocean Sands Laguna oferuje wszystkie standardowe udogodnienia pięciogwiazdkowego hotelu, dzięki czemu zapewni pełen komfort. 6-piętrowy kondominium składa się z 213 jednostek mieszkalnych i jest wyposażony w umeblowany salon, w pełni wyposażoną kuchnię i łazienki. Kompleks znajduje się przy 26/1 Khok Tanode, Soi 14, Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Tajlandia. Projekt, położony w cieniu drzew, obejmuje bardzo duży basen komunalny i leżaki do relaksu. Wspinając się w dogodnej lokalizacji, mieszkańcy mogą łatwo dotrzeć do wielu atrakcji, takich jak Layan Beach, Bout Avenue Cherngtalai, Phuket Fantasy. Międzynarodowe lotnisko w Phuket znajduje się zaledwie 20 minut od kompleksu! Udogodnienia: - SPA - Centrum fitness - Basen - Restauracja na miejscu - Ogród - winda - Parking - Nadzór wideo 24/7 - Przyjęcie Zadzwoń do nas, a my zapewnimy Ci wybór najlepszych obiektów w Tajlandii i pomożemy zrealizować Twoje marzenia!
