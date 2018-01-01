Kompleks mieszkalny Shikarnaya kvartira s otlichnoy lokaciey

Surin Sands Condominium is an elite boutique project located in a lush tropical environment.



In addition, the project provides for 82 apartments on 7 floors with a usable area of 30 to 81 square meters. meters.

It is completely furnished with quality imported furniture for your family!



The complex is located at Haad Surin Soi 6, Choeng Thale, Thalang, Phuket.



The condominium is located in a shady environment with a wide variety of plants and easy access to famous beaches such as the beaches of Surin and Bang Tao.

You can relax in the sun, touch the fine white sand and breathe the fresh air of the Andaman Sea.



Infrastructure:

- Shared pool

- lobby

- General gym

- Parking

- Restaurant

- Bar

- Security 24/7

- Video surveillance 24/7

- elevator



