  Indonezja
  CUBE Apartments B2

CUBE Apartments B2

Pecatu, Indonezja
Cena na żądanie
CUBE Apartments B2
O kompleksie

A unique project on the Uluwatu cliff with open views of the ocean.

Pearl o. Bali

Spacious apartments. More than 50% of the rooms have a full, open ocean view

The location where scenes from the legendary film “Eat, Pray, Love” were filmed!

The Bukit Peninsula is chosen by the most discerning tourists. No traffic jams, best surfing spots, white sand beaches, clean ocean, beautiful nature and privacy.

And, increased demand for real estate.

That is why this place was chosen by premium hotel brands, known for their names and luxurious 5* resorts around the world – Bulgari, Ritz Carlton, Grand Hyatt, Four Seasons, Kempinski.

  • White sand beaches
  • Crystal clear ocean
  • Best Beach Clubs and Golf Courses
  • Premium hotels
  • Mesmerizing views and a complete feeling of tropical paradise
  • 200 m to Uluwatu Beach
  • 200 m to Blue Point Beach
  • 150 m to Suluban Beach
  • 7 minutes to Padang Padang Beach
  • 7 minutes to Nyang Nyang
  • 10 minutes to Bingin
  • ROI up to 20%

Some units are suitable for consolidation, a total area of ​​more than 100 m is possible (upon request we will select and agree with the architect as part of the duos project at the off plan stage)

Parametry obiektu
Klasa
Klasa
Klasa biznesowa
Typ konstrukcji nowego budynku
Typ konstrukcji nowego budynku
Monolityczny
Rok realizacji
Rok realizacji
2025
Opcje wykończenia
Opcje wykończenia
Gotowe
Liczba kondygnacji
Liczba kondygnacji
4
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Pecatu, Indonezja
Infrastruktura w pobliżu
Morze 150 m
Morze 200 m
CUBE Apartments B2
Pecatu, Indonezja
