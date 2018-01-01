  1. Realting.com
Alliance Centropolis

Batumi, Gruzja
od
€87,077
;
12
O kompleksie

The project — Alliance Centropolis — is the brightest architectural Batumi’s work of art worth $380 million, as well as another complex in the portfolio of one of the most interesting and advanced residential complex construction of the company “Alliance group”. The project is a 50-story residential building, containing residential flats. as well as several floors including a swimming pool, restaurant, spa, fitness center, business lounge environment, 3-level parking zone, and more. Also, if you like to gamble, this project will have the largest casino on the Black Sea coast, where you can relax and spend an evening comfortably with friends. The project is a very profitable investment for people who plan to rent out apartments after purchase, because in just 5-7 years you will be able to secure a return on your investment, and also have a great place to live on the Black Sea coast.

Dodatkowo

  • Ochrona
  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Firma zarządzająca
  • Dom przekazany
  • Ogrzewanie indywidualne
  • Stan surowy
  • Teren zamknięty
  • Parking
  • Winda
  • Wycieczka online
Parametry obiektu
Klasa
Klasa
Klasa premium
Typ konstrukcji nowego budynku
Typ konstrukcji nowego budynku
Monolityczny
Rok realizacji
Rok realizacji
2027
Opcje wykończenia
Opcje wykończenia
Gotowe
Apartamenty w kompleksie
Mieszkania
Powierzchnia, m²
Cena za m², EUR
Cena mieszkania, EUR
Mieszkania 1 pokój
Powierzchnia, m² 54.2
Cena za m², EUR 2,477
Cena mieszkania, EUR 134,111
Mieszkania 2 pokoi
Powierzchnia, m² 72.8
Cena za m², EUR 1,985
Cena mieszkania, EUR 144,505
Nieruchomości w kompleksie
Typ
Powierzchnia, m²
Cena za m², EUR
Koszt obiektu, EUR
Mieszkania Mieszkanie
Powierzchnia, m² 34.6
Cena za m², EUR 2,572
Cena mieszkania, EUR 89,000
Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Batumi, Gruzja

Kalkulator hipoteczny

Stopa procentowa, %
Okres kredytowania, lata
Koszt nieruchomości
Płatność początkowa, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Uwaga!!! Zmienili Państwo parametr koszt mieszkania na {{ differentPrice }}%. Wpływa to na zasadność wyliczenia miesięcznych płatności za obecną nieruchomość. Odłóż to.
Stopa procentowa
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Stopa procentowa
Kwota pożyczki
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Kwota pożyczki
Terminy
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("rok", "lata") }}
Terminy
Płatność miesięczna
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Płatność miesięczna
