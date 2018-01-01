  1. Realting.com
  New buy-to-let turnkey apartments, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France

New buy-to-let turnkey apartments, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France

Nicea, Francja
€182,500
O kompleksie

In this unique complex residents will be able to enjoy an exceptional and high quality living environment, in particular a large green patio, terraces, shops, restaurants. Apartments will be delivered fully furnished and equipped. Students will be able to enjoy useful services in everyday life: laundry, gym, cafeteria.

Facilities and equipment in the house

In bathroom:

  • Full length wall tiles in the bathroom
  • Ceramic washbasin and low cabinet
  • Wall mirror and LED lamp
  • Shower tray 80x100 cm
  • Towel dryer

In the kitchen:

  • Worktop, sink and cabinet
  • Tall cabinet with LED strip
  • 2 ceramic burners
  • Wall tiles
  • Kitchen hood
  • Fridge

In the living room:

  • PVC flooring and matching skirting boards
  • Insulating double glazing
  • Lacquered steel radiator
  • Cabinets
  • Entrance door with 3-point lock
  • Smartphone access control
  • Adjustable sun shields
Advantages

The property is perfect for renting out, especially for students. More than 45,000 students study in Nice, almost 15% of which come from abroad, and 28,000 study at the University of the Côte d'Azur. An exemplary city of tomorrow, it combines all aspects of a balanced life: live, learn, have fun.

Location and nearby infrastructure

4 minutes by car from major motorways: A8 and RM 6202

10 minutes by tram from Nice Cote d'Azur International Airport

Lokalizacja nowego budynku
Nicea, Francja

