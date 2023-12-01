Le Plessis-Robinson, Francja

od €605,000

The complex consists of 4 buildings, between which there is located a landscaped garden. There is also a storage for bicycles and strollers on the ground floor, an underground parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Landing door 2.14 m high with five-point lock Access control with digikod, vigik badge and videophone Height of ceilings 2.6-2.8 m Spacious private gardens on the ground floor (average 58 m²) Engineered or solid parquet in dry rooms Porcelain stoneware 30x60 cm on the walls at the height of the doorway, for bathrooms and showers Porcelain stoneware tiles 30x60 cm or 60x60 cm on the floor of wet rooms LEDs in bathrooms and showers Electric towel warmer Wall hung toilets Built-in wardrobes Electric roller shutters with central control Location and nearby infrastructure Le Plessis-Robinson, located 6 km from Paris, combines the urban landscape with the forest. Near the complex there are all local amenities that make everyday life easier: a nursery, an elementary school, a college and a future tram stop 10 right in front of the house. Tram stop 6 is 500 meters away. In just 30 minutes you can reach Gare Montparnasse.