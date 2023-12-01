Neoklasyczny budynek otoczony jest kanałem wodnym wokół obwodu. W centrum rezydencji znajduje się wspólny ogród, poprzecinany brukowanymi ścieżkami, całkowicie poświęcony pieszym. W kompleksie dostępne są różne rodzaje apartamentów - od studiów po 5 pokoi. Przestronne i jasne wnętrza zostały zaprojektowane z dbałością o szczegóły. Apartamenty na parterze są niewidoczne przez prywatne ogrody z żywopłotami. Apartamenty na wyższych piętrach mają przestronne tarasy. Cena obejmuje miejsce na parkingu podziemnym.
Wyposażenie i wyposażenie w domu
Parkiet laminowany dębem przyklejony do jastrychu akustycznego z listwami o wysokości 7 cm
Emaliowane porcelanowe płytki kamionkowe 45x45 cm do kuchni i pomieszczeń mokrych, dopasowane listwy przypodłogowe
Drewniane drzwi schodowe z masywną ochroną wewnętrzną
Lokalizacja i pobliska infrastruktura
Le Plessis-Robinson, położony 6 km od Paryża, łączy krajobraz miejski z lasem. Kompleks znajduje się 4 minuty spacerem od centrum miasta i jego udogodnień. Wokół rezydencji znajduje się wiele miejsc do relaksu. W pobliżu znajduje się park sportowy, centrum treningowe klubu rugby, basen, klub tenisowy i wielofunkcyjne boisko sportowe. Mediatheque, kino i centrum sztuki znajdują się 10 minut spacerem od hotelu. Miasto ma przedszkola, szkołę podstawową i kolegium. Przystanek tramwajowy T6 znajduje się 500 m od hotelu. Przystanek linii 290 i 395 na 220 m.
The complex consists of 4 buildings, between which there is located a landscaped garden. There is also a storage for bicycles and strollers on the ground floor, an underground parking.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Landing door 2.14 m high with five-point lock
Access control with digikod, vigik badge and videophone
Height of ceilings 2.6-2.8 m
Spacious private gardens on the ground floor (average 58 m²)
Engineered or solid parquet in dry rooms
Porcelain stoneware 30x60 cm on the walls at the height of the doorway, for bathrooms and showers
Porcelain stoneware tiles 30x60 cm or 60x60 cm on the floor of wet rooms
LEDs in bathrooms and showers
Electric towel warmer
Wall hung toilets
Built-in wardrobes
Electric roller shutters with central control
Location and nearby infrastructure
Le Plessis-Robinson, located 6 km from Paris, combines the urban landscape with the forest. Near the complex there are all local amenities that make everyday life easier: a nursery, an elementary school, a college and a future tram stop 10 right in front of the house. Tram stop 6 is 500 meters away. In just 30 minutes you can reach Gare Montparnasse.