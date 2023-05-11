Pokaż obiekty na mapie Pokaż obiekty jako listę
  1. Realting.com
  2. Grecja
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Hotels

Hotele nad morzem na sprzedaż w Thessaly and Central Greece, Grecja

Larissa
19
Municipality of Larissa
19
Leptokarya
14
demos istiaias-aidepsou
6
Loutra Edipsou
4
Platamonas
4
Chalkida
3
demos chalkideon
3
Hotel Do archiwum
Wyczyść
19 obiektów total found
Hotel 50 pokojów w Leptokarya, Grecja
Hotel 50 pokojów
Leptokarya, Grecja
Pokoje 50
Liczba kondygnacji 4
€ 2,200,000
For sale hotel of 1630 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A view of the…
Hotel 1 pokój w South Pilio Municipality, Grecja
Hotel 1 pokój
South Pilio Municipality, Grecja
Pokoje 1
Liczba kondygnacji 1
€ 2,900,000
We offer for sale a hotel under construction, which is located in the resort village of sout…
Hotel 33 pokoi w Zagora, Grecja
Hotel 33 pokoi
Zagora, Grecja
Pokoje 33
Liczba kondygnacji 3
€ 3,800,000
The 3-star hotel complex is situated in a picturesque place in the East of Pelion. The devel…
Hotel 1 pokój w Agios, Grecja
Hotel 1 pokój
Agios, Grecja
Pokoje 1
Liczba kondygnacji 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale a hotel situated at 100 metres from the sea on the island of Euboea. The total buil…
Hotel 1 pokój w Agios, Grecja
Hotel 1 pokój
Agios, Grecja
Pokoje 1
Liczba kondygnacji 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A magnificen…
Hotel 1 pokój w Akti, Grecja
Hotel 1 pokój
Akti, Grecja
Pokoje 1
Liczba kondygnacji 1
€ 6,500,000
Na sprzedaż hotel o powierzchni 8000 metrów kwadratowych w środkowej Grecji. Hotel ma jeden …
Hotel 1 pokój w Kamena Vourla, Grecja
Hotel 1 pokój
Kamena Vourla, Grecja
Pokoje 1
Liczba kondygnacji 1
€ 1,850,000
We offer you an excellent mini-hotel on the Gulf of Kamena Vourla, 10m. from the beach, loca…
Hotel 1 pokój w Eretria, Grecja
Hotel 1 pokój
Eretria, Grecja
Pokoje 1
Liczba kondygnacji 1
€ 1,700,000
Na sprzedaż jest pięciopiętrowy hotel o powierzchni 3.900 m2 w mieście Eretria. Hotel składa…
Hotel 1 pokój w Koropi, Grecja
Hotel 1 pokój
Koropi, Grecja
Pokoje 1
Liczba kondygnacji 1
€ 860,000
For sale hotel in the tourist village of Pelion region. The three-storey hotel has an area o…
Hotel 1 pokój w Loutra Edipsou, Grecja
Hotel 1 pokój
Loutra Edipsou, Grecja
Pokoje 1
Liczba kondygnacji 1
€ 1,100,000
Na sprzedaż hotel o powierzchni 900 metrów kwadratowych na wyspie Euboea . Hotel ma jeden po…
Hotel 33 pokoi w Loutra Edipsou, Grecja
Hotel 33 pokoi
Loutra Edipsou, Grecja
Pokoje 33
Liczba kondygnacji 3
€ 3,800,000
The hotel is located in the area of Evoia, in the ThermalSprings resort of Edipsos, this bea…
Hotel 24 pokoi w Nea Mesagkala, Grecja
Hotel 24 pokoi
Nea Mesagkala, Grecja
Pokoje 24
Liczba kondygnacji 2
€ 1,800,000
For sale hotel of 1600 sq.meters in central Greece. The hotel has 2 levels. The owners will …
Hotel 16 pokojów w Leptokarya, Grecja
Hotel 16 pokojów
Leptokarya, Grecja
Pokoje 16
Liczba kondygnacji 3
€ 900,000
We offer for sale a hotel in the tourist resort of the Olympic Riviera. The two-story hotel …
Hotel 19 pokojów w Leptokarya, Grecja
Hotel 19 pokojów
Leptokarya, Grecja
Pokoje 19
Liczba kondygnacji 4
€ 1,000,000
Hotel for sale in the tourist resort of the Olympic Riviera. The three-storey hotel has an a…
Hotel 1 pokój w Nea Artaki, Grecja
Hotel 1 pokój
Nea Artaki, Grecja
Pokoje 1
Liczba kondygnacji 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale hotel of 2762 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A view of t…
Hotel 28 pokojów w Platamonas, Grecja
Hotel 28 pokojów
Platamonas, Grecja
Pokoje 28
Liczba kondygnacji 4
€ 2,600,000
For sale hotel of 1100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A magnificent…
Hotel 28 pokojów w Platamonas, Grecja
Hotel 28 pokojów
Platamonas, Grecja
Pokoje 28
Liczba kondygnacji 4
€ 1,200,000
For sale hotel of 1100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A view of the…
Hotel 25 pokojów w Leptokarya, Grecja
Hotel 25 pokojów
Leptokarya, Grecja
Pokoje 25
Liczba kondygnacji 3
€ 450,000
For sale hotel of 900 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A view of the …
Hotel 1 pokój w Loutra Edipsou, Grecja
Hotel 1 pokój
Loutra Edipsou, Grecja
Pokoje 1
Liczba kondygnacji 1
€ 470,000
For sale hotel of 630 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The hotel has one level. A view of th…
Realting.com
Udać się

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Ocena 4.9 / 5:
982 głosy
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir