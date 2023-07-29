Pokaż obiekty na mapie Pokaż obiekty jako listę
  1. Realting.com
  2. Komercyjne
  3. Grecja
  4. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian

Nieruchomości komercyjne z basenem na sprzedaż w Peloponnese Western Greece and the Ionian, Grecja

Gmina Korfu
135
Korfu
132
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
15
Zakynthos Municipality
14
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
12
Municipality of Corinth
8
Municipality of Patras
7
Municipality of Pyrgos
7
Pokaż więcej
24 obiekty total found
Hotel 31 pokój w Katastari, Grecja
Hotel 31 pokój
Katastari, Grecja
Pokoje 31
Liczba kondygnacji 1
Na sprzedaż jest nadmorski hotel o powierzchni 2051 metrów kwadratowych na wyspie Zante w Gr…
€ 2,000,000
Hotel 1 pokój w Kokkini, Grecja
Hotel 1 pokój
Kokkini, Grecja
Pokoje 1
Liczba kondygnacji 1
For sale a hotel in the Kokkini area, in the west-central part of Corfu Island, with a magni…
€ 2,400,000
Hotel 1 pokój w Kassiopi, Grecja
Hotel 1 pokój
Kassiopi, Grecja
Pokoje 1
Liczba kondygnacji 1
In the northern part of Corfu, on the beachfront there is a cottage for sale, consisting of …
Cena na żądanie
Hotel 1 pokój w Gmina Korfu, Grecja
Hotel 1 pokój
Gmina Korfu, Grecja
Pokoje 1
Liczba kondygnacji 1
Located literally at the heart of this majestic island merely three kilometers away from the…
Cena na żądanie
Hotel 52 pokoi w Avliotes, Grecja
Hotel 52 pokoi
Avliotes, Grecja
Pokoje 52
Liczba kondygnacji 1
For sale, a cozy hotel in a picturesque village of Agios Stefanos in the north-west of Corfu…
€ 2,700,000
Hotel 1 pokój w Skripero, Grecja
Hotel 1 pokój
Skripero, Grecja
Pokoje 1
Liczba kondygnacji 1
A hotel for sale, 13 km from the centre of Corfu town. This two-storey hotel has an area of …
€ 2,350,000
Hotel 1 pokój w Argassi, Grecja
Hotel 1 pokój
Argassi, Grecja
Pokoje 1
Liczba kondygnacji 1
The hotel located in Zakinthos island in sandy beach Kalamaki. The 33 rooms of the hotel wer…
€ 2,100,000
Hotel 1 pokój w Maryja Dziewica, Grecja
Hotel 1 pokój
Maryja Dziewica, Grecja
Pokoje 1
Liczba kondygnacji 1
For sale hotel of 2391 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. The owners…
€ 1,500,000
Hotel 1 pokój w Avliotes, Grecja
Hotel 1 pokój
Avliotes, Grecja
Pokoje 1
Liczba kondygnacji 1
For sale, a mini hotel in the north-west of Corfu, in Agios Stefanos village. The complex co…
€ 750,000
Hotel 12 pokojów w Dassia, Grecja
Hotel 12 pokojów
Dassia, Grecja
Pokoje 12
Liczba kondygnacji 2
Hotel o powierzchni 660 m2 położony na zboczu wzgórza w okolicy Gouvia, w pobliżu zatoki Gov…
€ 900,000
Hotel 1 pokój w Tsilivi, Grecja
Hotel 1 pokój
Tsilivi, Grecja
Pokoje 1
Liczba kondygnacji 1
The hotel is located in the village of Tsilivi in the south-east of Zakynthos island. The co…
€ 1,500,000
Hotel 1 pokój w Korona, Grecja
Hotel 1 pokój
Korona, Grecja
Pokoje 1
Liczba kondygnacji 1
This beautiful hotel is offered for sale. It is located to the north-west of Athens, near th…
€ 700,000
Nieruchomości komercyjne 2 pokoi w Ligia, Grecja
Nieruchomości komercyjne 2 pokoi
Ligia, Grecja
Pokoje 3
Liczba łazienek 1
Liczba kondygnacji 1
Na sprzedaż 500 metrów kwadratowych we wschodnim Peloponezie. Wspaniały widok na górę, las o…
€ 620,000
Hotel 1 pokój w Souleika, Grecja
Hotel 1 pokój
Souleika, Grecja
Pokoje 1
Liczba kondygnacji 1
For sale hotel of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The owners …
€ 750,000
Hotel 1 pokój w Episkopiana, Grecja
Hotel 1 pokój
Episkopiana, Grecja
Pokoje 1
Liczba kondygnacji 1
For sale an 8-room apartment complex, located in the village of Moraitika in the south-east …
€ 300,000
Hotel 17 pokojów w Kavos, Grecja
Hotel 17 pokojów
Kavos, Grecja
Pokoje 17
Liczba kondygnacji 1
For sale, a cozy hotel of 550 sq.m located in Asprokavos, in the very south of Corfu, in one…
€ 1,100,000
Hotel 17 pokojów w Kontokali, Grecja
Hotel 17 pokojów
Kontokali, Grecja
Pokoje 17
Liczba kondygnacji 3
There is an apart-hotel for sale, consisting of two buildings and a swimming pool (7x15m). T…
€ 750,000
Hotel 1 pokój w Agios Gordios, Grecja
Hotel 1 pokój
Agios Gordios, Grecja
Pokoje 1
Liczba kondygnacji 1
In one of the most beautiful places on the island of Corfu, in the village of Agios Gordios,…
€ 1,700,000
Hotel 1 pokój w Agios Georgios, Grecja
Hotel 1 pokój
Agios Georgios, Grecja
Pokoje 1
Liczba kondygnacji 1
The 1000 sq.m hotel is located in the area of ​​Agios Georgios Argyradon and consists of 24 …
€ 1,350,000
Hotel 7 pokojów w Livadi, Grecja
Hotel 7 pokojów
Livadi, Grecja
Pokoje 7
Liczba kondygnacji 1
We offer for sale an apart hotel of ​​385 sq.m in Sidari, north of Corfu. This hotel is idea…
€ 600,000
Hotel 1 pokój w Kavos, Grecja
Hotel 1 pokój
Kavos, Grecja
Pokoje 1
Liczba kondygnacji 1
For sale hotel of 1280 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There is a…
€ 3,000,000
Hotel 1 pokój w Afionas, Grecja
Hotel 1 pokój
Afionas, Grecja
Pokoje 1
Liczba kondygnacji 1
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There is ai…
€ 580,000
Hotel 1 pokój w Agios Stefanos, Grecja
Hotel 1 pokój
Agios Stefanos, Grecja
Pokoje 1
Liczba kondygnacji 2
For sale hotel of 280 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 2 levels. There is air…
€ 800,000
Hotel 1 pokój w Ipsos, Grecja
Hotel 1 pokój
Ipsos, Grecja
Pokoje 1
Liczba kondygnacji 1
For sale is an Aparthotel of 2.000 sq.m, which is located on the Ipsos beach in the northeas…
€ 3,800,000

Parametry nieruchomości w Peloponnese Western Greece and the Ionian, Grecja

hotele
nieruchomości komercyjne
