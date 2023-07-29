Emiraty Arabskie
Turcja
Grecja
Hiszpania
Portugalia
Cyprus
Polska
All countries
Nowe budynki
Nowe budynki
Mieszkania w nowych budynkach w Grecja
Nowe domy w Grecja
Wszystkie nowe budynki w Grecja
9
Projekty w budowie
Nowe projekty
Gotowe projekty
Deweloperzy w Grecja
Mieszkania
Mieszkanie w Grecja
Kawalerka
Dom w Grecja
Willa
Dom wolnostojący
Szeregowiec
Dom drewniany w stylu górskim
Działki w Grecja
Nieruchomości luksusowe w Grecja
Nieruchomości od właścicieli
Znajdź agenta w Grecja
Agencje nieruchomości w Grecja
Agenci w Grecja
Komercyjne
Wszystkie nieruchomości komercyjne w Grecja
Sklep
Hotel
Pomieszczenie biurowe
Zakład produkcyjny
Nieruchomości inwestycyjne
Magazyn
Nieruchomości luksusowe
Nieruchomości inwestycyjne w Grecja
Nieruchomości od właścicieli
Znajdź agenta w Grecja
Agencje nieruchomości w Grecja
Agenci w Grecja
Wynajem
Wynajem krótkoterminowy
Wynajem długoterminowy
Imigracja
Programy imigracyjne w Grecja
Pobyt stały
Zezwolenie na pobyt
Obywatelstwo
Znajdź konsultanta
Konsultanci imigracyjni
Wiadomości
Wiadomości o nieruchomościach
Wiadomości firm
Loty i hotele
Często zadawane pytania
Słowniczek nieruchomości
PL
EUR
Edytuj
Ukryć
Wybrać język:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Waluta:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
UZS
Wejdź
Rejestracja
Dodaj obiekt
Filtr
Cena:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Rodzaj nieruchomości:
Nieruchomości komercyjne
Lokale gastronomiczne
Hotel
Pomieszczenie biurowe
Zakład produkcyjny
Nieruchomości inwestycyjne
Magazyn
Sklep
Inny
Category:
Nowy budynek
Rynek wtórny
W budowie
Tagi:
Powierzchnia całkowita:
Powierzchnia działki:
Pokoje:
1
2
3
4
5+
Zysk roczny:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Sprzedawca:
Wszystkie
Agencja informacyjna
Prywatny sprzedawca
Pokaż obiekty na mapie
Pokaż obiekty jako listę
Realting.com
Komercyjne
Grecja
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Nieruchomości komercyjne z basenem na sprzedaż w Peloponnese Western Greece and the Ionian, Grecja
Gmina Korfu
135
Korfu
132
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi
15
Zakynthos Municipality
14
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
12
Municipality of Corinth
8
Municipality of Patras
7
Municipality of Pyrgos
7
Zakynthos
6
Gmina Lefkada
5
Municipality of Andravida and Kyllini
5
Ancient Olympia
4
Loutraki
4
Municipality of Ancient Olympia
4
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
4
Corinth
3
Municipality of Nafplio
3
Municipal Unit of Agioi Theodoroi
3
Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio
3
Municipal Unit of Patras
3
Pokaż więcej
Pokaż mniej
Wyczyść
24 obiekty total found
Nowe
Cena wzrastająco
Cena malejąco
Przez ocenę
Hotel 31 pokój
Katastari, Grecja
31
1
Na sprzedaż jest nadmorski hotel o powierzchni 2051 metrów kwadratowych na wyspie Zante w Gr…
€ 2,000,000
Poleć
Hotel 1 pokój
Kokkini, Grecja
1
1
For sale a hotel in the Kokkini area, in the west-central part of Corfu Island, with a magni…
€ 2,400,000
Poleć
Hotel 1 pokój
Kassiopi, Grecja
1
1
In the northern part of Corfu, on the beachfront there is a cottage for sale, consisting of …
Cena na żądanie
Poleć
Hotel 1 pokój
Gmina Korfu, Grecja
1
1
Located literally at the heart of this majestic island merely three kilometers away from the…
Cena na żądanie
Poleć
Hotel 52 pokoi
Avliotes, Grecja
52
1
For sale, a cozy hotel in a picturesque village of Agios Stefanos in the north-west of Corfu…
€ 2,700,000
Poleć
Hotel 1 pokój
Skripero, Grecja
1
1
A hotel for sale, 13 km from the centre of Corfu town. This two-storey hotel has an area of …
€ 2,350,000
Poleć
Hotel 1 pokój
Argassi, Grecja
1
1
The hotel located in Zakinthos island in sandy beach Kalamaki. The 33 rooms of the hotel wer…
€ 2,100,000
Poleć
Hotel 1 pokój
Maryja Dziewica, Grecja
1
1
For sale hotel of 2391 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. The owners…
€ 1,500,000
Poleć
Hotel 1 pokój
Avliotes, Grecja
1
1
For sale, a mini hotel in the north-west of Corfu, in Agios Stefanos village. The complex co…
€ 750,000
Poleć
Hotel 12 pokojów
Dassia, Grecja
12
2
Hotel o powierzchni 660 m2 położony na zboczu wzgórza w okolicy Gouvia, w pobliżu zatoki Gov…
€ 900,000
Poleć
Hotel 1 pokój
Tsilivi, Grecja
1
1
The hotel is located in the village of Tsilivi in the south-east of Zakynthos island. The co…
€ 1,500,000
Poleć
Hotel 1 pokój
Korona, Grecja
1
1
This beautiful hotel is offered for sale. It is located to the north-west of Athens, near th…
€ 700,000
Poleć
Nieruchomości komercyjne 2 pokoi
Ligia, Grecja
3
1
1
Na sprzedaż 500 metrów kwadratowych we wschodnim Peloponezie. Wspaniały widok na górę, las o…
€ 620,000
Poleć
Hotel 1 pokój
Souleika, Grecja
1
1
For sale hotel of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. The owners …
€ 750,000
Poleć
Hotel 1 pokój
Episkopiana, Grecja
1
1
For sale an 8-room apartment complex, located in the village of Moraitika in the south-east …
€ 300,000
Poleć
Hotel 17 pokojów
Kavos, Grecja
17
1
For sale, a cozy hotel of 550 sq.m located in Asprokavos, in the very south of Corfu, in one…
€ 1,100,000
Poleć
Hotel 17 pokojów
Kontokali, Grecja
17
3
There is an apart-hotel for sale, consisting of two buildings and a swimming pool (7x15m). T…
€ 750,000
Poleć
Hotel 1 pokój
Agios Gordios, Grecja
1
1
In one of the most beautiful places on the island of Corfu, in the village of Agios Gordios,…
€ 1,700,000
Poleć
Hotel 1 pokój
Agios Georgios, Grecja
1
1
The 1000 sq.m hotel is located in the area of Agios Georgios Argyradon and consists of 24 …
€ 1,350,000
Poleć
Hotel 7 pokojów
Livadi, Grecja
7
1
We offer for sale an apart hotel of 385 sq.m in Sidari, north of Corfu. This hotel is idea…
€ 600,000
Poleć
Hotel 1 pokój
Kavos, Grecja
1
1
For sale hotel of 1280 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There is a…
€ 3,000,000
Poleć
Hotel 1 pokój
Afionas, Grecja
1
1
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has one level. There is ai…
€ 580,000
Poleć
Hotel 1 pokój
Agios Stefanos, Grecja
1
2
For sale hotel of 280 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The hotel has 2 levels. There is air…
€ 800,000
Poleć
Hotel 1 pokój
Ipsos, Grecja
1
1
For sale is an Aparthotel of 2.000 sq.m, which is located on the Ipsos beach in the northeas…
€ 3,800,000
Poleć
Parametry nieruchomości w Peloponnese Western Greece and the Ionian, Grecja
hotele
nieruchomości komercyjne
Szukaj
Programy imigracyjne
na Realting.com
Udać się
Szukaj podczas przesuwania mapy
Superlike!
Podoba Ci się to ogłoszenie? Umieść
superlike
1 superlike = 10 polubień
Potwierdzić 50 R
Anuluj
Po kliknięciu przycisku "Potwierdź" otrzymasz debet w wysokości 50 realtek (5 EUR) na opłatę za Superlink z Twojego salda w myAlpari
Zapłać 5 EUR
Anuluj
Kliknij przycisk "Zapłać", zostaniesz automatycznie przekierowany na stronę doładowania, ponieważ nie masz wystarczającej ilości realtek na swoim saldzie
Superlike!
Ten artykuł został już oznaczony. Aby anulować superlink, kliknij "Anuluj".
Zwróć uwagę, że w przypadku anulowania superlinku, opłaty za zakupy nie zostaną zwrócone.
Usuń
Pozostawić na
Klikając "Unsubscribe" anulujesz superlink bez zwracania jakichkolwiek reelts na swoje saldo.
Udostępnij tę rekomendację!
Dlaczego warto polecić?
Możesz udostępnić rekomendację na swoich portalach społecznościowych
Kliknij tutaj, aby skopiować adres URL
Ten artykuł jest zapisany w Twoich rekomendacjach Realting. Aby usunąć go z rekomendacji, kliknij na poniższy link.
Usuń z rekomendacji
Udostępnij tę rekomendację!
Możesz udostępnić rekomendację na swoich portalach społecznościowych
Kliknij tutaj, aby skopiować adres URL