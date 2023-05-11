Pokaż obiekty na mapie Pokaż obiekty jako listę
  1. Realting.com
  2. Grecja
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Agios Nikolaos

Nieruchomości komercyjne nad morzem na sprzedaż w District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecja

Agios Nikolaos
27
koinoteta elountas
11
Municipality of Kalon Chorion
7
koinoteta brachasiou
6
koinoteta milatou
5
Municipality of Kritsa
4
koinoteta broucha
3
36 obiektów total found
Hotel 30 pokojów w District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
Hotel 30 pokojów
District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
Pokoje 30
Liczba kondygnacji 1
€ 2,800,000
Sugerowany na sprzedaż stary hotel oferowany jest w uroczej wiosce Plaka, Lassithi. Oferuje …
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój w Sisi, Grecja
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
Sisi, Grecja
Pokoje 1
Liczba kondygnacji 1
€ 540,000
Na sprzedaż kompleks biznesowy, który wymaga remontu we wschodniej Krecie! Kompleks składa s…
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój w District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
Pokoje 1
Liczba kondygnacji 1
€ 270,000
Sugerowany do sprzedaży kompleks 6 mieszkań w Milatos, Lassithi. Kompleks został zbudowany w…
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój w Elounda, Grecja
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
Elounda, Grecja
Pokoje 1
Liczba kondygnacji 1
€ 480,000
For sale apartments complex in Elounda! The complex consists of ground floor and first floor…
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój w Elounda, Grecja
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
Elounda, Grecja
Pokoje 1
Liczba kondygnacji 1
Cena na żądanie
For sale is a commercial shop with a total area of 130 sq. m in Elounda. The room is located…
Hotel 11 pokojów w District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
Hotel 11 pokojów
District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
Pokoje 11
Liczba kondygnacji 1
Cena na żądanie
The 3 star Hotel is located steps away from Agios Nikolaos city built on a slope just 15 met…
Nieruchomości komercyjne 5 pokojów w Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
Nieruchomości komercyjne 5 pokojów
Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
Pokoje 5
Liczba kondygnacji 1
Cena na żądanie
For sale land plot eligible for business in Agios Nikolaos. The land plot includes a 366 sq.…
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój w Sisi, Grecja
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
Sisi, Grecja
Pokoje 1
Liczba kondygnacji 1
€ 400,000
Na sprzedaż dwa komercyjne nieruchomości w nadmorskiej wiosce na Krecie. Sklepy znajdują się…
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój w Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
Pokoje 1
Liczba kondygnacji 1
€ 800,000
For sale a commercial property of 1.400sq.m, on the island of Crete. The property is located…
Hotel 9 pokojów w Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
Hotel 9 pokojów
Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
Pokoje 9
Liczba kondygnacji 1
€ 1,300,000
Na sprzedaż hotel o powierzchni 650 m2, zbudowany na działce o powierzchni 1100 m2, mieści 9…
Hotel 18 pokojów w Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
Hotel 18 pokojów
Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
Pokoje 18
Liczba kondygnacji 1
€ 1,300,000
We offer for sale a small hotel complex divided in two detached buildings. The facade buildi…
Hotel 17 pokojów w Elounda, Grecja
Hotel 17 pokojów
Elounda, Grecja
Pokoje 17
Liczba kondygnacji 1
€ 3,150,000
For sale a hotel in the centre of an elite touristic village in Lasithi region.The hotel has…
Hotel 28 pokojów w Elounda, Grecja
Hotel 28 pokojów
Elounda, Grecja
Pokoje 28
Liczba kondygnacji 1
€ 8,400,000
Available for sale a complex of apartments built in the traditional Cretan style, inMirabell…
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój w District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
Pokoje 1
Liczba kondygnacji 1
€ 500,000
For sale business property of 270 sq.m in the prefecture of Lasithi. Business is divided int…
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój w Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
Pokoje 1
Liczba kondygnacji 1
€ 670,000
Shop for sale on the first line with access to the seaside in the heart of Agios Nikolaos. T…
Hotel 29 pokojów w Elounda, Grecja
Hotel 29 pokojów
Elounda, Grecja
Pokoje 29
Liczba kondygnacji 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale hotel complex "Aparthotel" with total area of 1100 sq.m in Elounda. The complex con…
Hotel 12 pokojów w Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
Hotel 12 pokojów
Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
Pokoje 12
Liczba kondygnacji 1
€ 1,200,000
Na sprzedaż hotel o łącznej powierzchni 450 metrów kwadratowych w Agios Nikolaos. Hotel skła…
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój w Elounda, Grecja
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
Elounda, Grecja
Pokoje 1
Liczba kondygnacji 1
€ 950,000
For sale business area of 220 sq.m in Crete. The business consists of a tavern with a total …
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój w Sisi, Grecja
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
Sisi, Grecja
Pokoje 1
Liczba kondygnacji 1
€ 630,000
For sale business of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
Hotel 22 pokoi w Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
Hotel 22 pokoi
Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
Pokoje 22
Liczba kondygnacji 1
€ 1,260,000
We offer for sale a hotel with an area of 790 sq.m in Lassithi in Crete. The hotel consists …
Nieruchomości komercyjne 5 pokojów w Agia Varvara, Grecja
Nieruchomości komercyjne 5 pokojów
Agia Varvara, Grecja
Pokoje 5
Liczba łazienek 5
Liczba kondygnacji 3
€ 425,000
For sale is the family business of renting apartments in the Lassithi region. The building c…
Hotel 15 pokojów w District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
Hotel 15 pokojów
District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
Pokoje 15
Liczba kondygnacji 1
€ 999,000
For sale is an apart-hotel with an area of ​​1400 sq. m in Lassithi. The hotel consists of 1…
Hotel 11 pokojów w District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
Hotel 11 pokojów
District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
Pokoje 11
Liczba kondygnacji 1
€ 1,000,000
Na sprzedaż jest hotel o powierzchni 580 m2 w Lassithi. Hotel położony jest w malowniczym mi…
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój w Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
Pokoje 1
Liczba kondygnacji 1
Cena na żądanie
For sale a commercial property of 2.000 sq.m on the island of Crete. The property is built o…
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój w Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
Pokoje 1
Liczba kondygnacji 1
€ 2,300,000
For sale 2 buildings with apartments in the elite area of Elounda on the island of Crete.The…
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój w Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
Pokoje 1
Liczba kondygnacji 1
€ 3,800,000
For sale a complex of 3 luxury villas of 180 sq.m in a 4000 sq.m. plot near Agios Nikolaos.E…
Hotel 15 pokojów w District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
Hotel 15 pokojów
District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
Pokoje 15
Liczba kondygnacji 1
€ 1,100,000
Small hotel unit for sale in Kalo Chorio, Lassithi.Excellent location, very easy access from…
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój w Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
Pokoje 1
Liczba kondygnacji 1
€ 400,000
For Sale a building with 6 apartments at 120m2 each.All apartments have a unique view of Mir…
Nieruchomości komercyjne 16 pokojów w District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
Nieruchomości komercyjne 16 pokojów
District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
Pokoje 16
Liczba kondygnacji 1
€ 2,135,000
For sale complex of 16 apartments and a restaurant business in Crete. The complex except of …
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój w District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
Pokoje 1
Liczba kondygnacji 1
€ 1,200,000
Na sprzedaż nieruchomości komercyjne z mieszkaniami na Krecie. Budynek ma wstęp na 8 apartam…
Realting.com
Udać się

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Ocena 4.9 / 5:
982 głosy
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir