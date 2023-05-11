Emiraty Arabskie
Realting.com
Grecja
Region of Crete
Lasithi Regional Unit
District of Agios Nikolaos
Nieruchomości komercyjne nad morzem na sprzedaż w District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
36 obiektów total found
Nowe
Cena wzrastająco
Cena malejąco
Przez ocenę
Hotel 30 pokojów
District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
30
1
€ 2,800,000
Sugerowany na sprzedaż stary hotel oferowany jest w uroczej wiosce Plaka, Lassithi. Oferuje …
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
Sisi, Grecja
1
1
€ 540,000
Na sprzedaż kompleks biznesowy, który wymaga remontu we wschodniej Krecie! Kompleks składa s…
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
1
1
€ 270,000
Sugerowany do sprzedaży kompleks 6 mieszkań w Milatos, Lassithi. Kompleks został zbudowany w…
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
Elounda, Grecja
1
1
€ 480,000
For sale apartments complex in Elounda! The complex consists of ground floor and first floor…
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
Elounda, Grecja
1
1
Cena na żądanie
For sale is a commercial shop with a total area of 130 sq. m in Elounda. The room is located…
Hotel 11 pokojów
District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
11
1
Cena na żądanie
The 3 star Hotel is located steps away from Agios Nikolaos city built on a slope just 15 met…
Nieruchomości komercyjne 5 pokojów
Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
5
1
Cena na żądanie
For sale land plot eligible for business in Agios Nikolaos. The land plot includes a 366 sq.…
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
Sisi, Grecja
1
1
€ 400,000
Na sprzedaż dwa komercyjne nieruchomości w nadmorskiej wiosce na Krecie. Sklepy znajdują się…
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
1
1
€ 800,000
For sale a commercial property of 1.400sq.m, on the island of Crete. The property is located…
Hotel 9 pokojów
Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
9
1
€ 1,300,000
Na sprzedaż hotel o powierzchni 650 m2, zbudowany na działce o powierzchni 1100 m2, mieści 9…
Hotel 18 pokojów
Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
18
1
€ 1,300,000
We offer for sale a small hotel complex divided in two detached buildings. The facade buildi…
Hotel 17 pokojów
Elounda, Grecja
17
1
€ 3,150,000
For sale a hotel in the centre of an elite touristic village in Lasithi region.The hotel has…
Hotel 28 pokojów
Elounda, Grecja
28
1
€ 8,400,000
Available for sale a complex of apartments built in the traditional Cretan style, inMirabell…
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
1
1
€ 500,000
For sale business property of 270 sq.m in the prefecture of Lasithi. Business is divided int…
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
1
1
€ 670,000
Shop for sale on the first line with access to the seaside in the heart of Agios Nikolaos. T…
Hotel 29 pokojów
Elounda, Grecja
29
1
€ 3,500,000
For sale hotel complex "Aparthotel" with total area of 1100 sq.m in Elounda. The complex con…
Hotel 12 pokojów
Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
12
1
€ 1,200,000
Na sprzedaż hotel o łącznej powierzchni 450 metrów kwadratowych w Agios Nikolaos. Hotel skła…
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
Elounda, Grecja
1
1
€ 950,000
For sale business area of 220 sq.m in Crete. The business consists of a tavern with a total …
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
Sisi, Grecja
1
1
€ 630,000
For sale business of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
Hotel 22 pokoi
Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
22
1
€ 1,260,000
We offer for sale a hotel with an area of 790 sq.m in Lassithi in Crete. The hotel consists …
Nieruchomości komercyjne 5 pokojów
Agia Varvara, Grecja
5
5
3
€ 425,000
For sale is the family business of renting apartments in the Lassithi region. The building c…
Hotel 15 pokojów
District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
15
1
€ 999,000
For sale is an apart-hotel with an area of 1400 sq. m in Lassithi. The hotel consists of 1…
Hotel 11 pokojów
District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
11
1
€ 1,000,000
Na sprzedaż jest hotel o powierzchni 580 m2 w Lassithi. Hotel położony jest w malowniczym mi…
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
1
1
Cena na żądanie
For sale a commercial property of 2.000 sq.m on the island of Crete. The property is built o…
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
1
1
€ 2,300,000
For sale 2 buildings with apartments in the elite area of Elounda on the island of Crete.The…
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
1
1
€ 3,800,000
For sale a complex of 3 luxury villas of 180 sq.m in a 4000 sq.m. plot near Agios Nikolaos.E…
Hotel 15 pokojów
District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
15
1
€ 1,100,000
Small hotel unit for sale in Kalo Chorio, Lassithi.Excellent location, very easy access from…
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
1
1
€ 400,000
For Sale a building with 6 apartments at 120m2 each.All apartments have a unique view of Mir…
Nieruchomości komercyjne 16 pokojów
District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
16
1
€ 2,135,000
For sale complex of 16 apartments and a restaurant business in Crete. The complex except of …
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
1
1
€ 1,200,000
Na sprzedaż nieruchomości komercyjne z mieszkaniami na Krecie. Budynek ma wstęp na 8 apartam…
