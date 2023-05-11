Emiraty Arabskie
Turcja
Grecja
Hiszpania
Portugalia
Cyprus
Polska
All countries
Nowe budynki
Nowe budynki
Mieszkania w nowych budynkach w Grecja
Nowe domy w Grecja
Wszystkie nowe budynki w Grecja
9
Projekty w budowie
Nowe projekty
Gotowe projekty
Deweloperzy w Grecja
Mieszkania
Mieszkanie w Grecja
Kawalerka
Dom w Grecja
Willa
Dom wolnostojący
Szeregowiec
Działki w Grecja
Nieruchomości luksusowe w Grecja
Znajdź agenta w Grecja
Agencje nieruchomości w Grecja
Agenci w Grecja
Komercyjne
Wszystkie nieruchomości komercyjne w Grecja
Sklep
Hotel
Pomieszczenie biurowe
Zakład produkcyjny
Nieruchomości inwestycyjne
Magazyn
Inny
Nieruchomości luksusowe
Nieruchomości inwestycyjne w Grecja
Znajdź agenta w Grecja
Agencje nieruchomości w Grecja
Agenci w Grecja
Wynajem
Wynajem krótkoterminowy
Wynajem długoterminowy
Imigracja
Programy imigracyjne w Grecja
Pobyt stały
Zezwolenie na pobyt
Obywatelstwo
Znajdź konsultanta
Konsultanci imigracyjni
Wiadomości
Wiadomości o nieruchomościach
Wiadomości firm
Promocje i rabaty
Loty i hotele
Często zadawane pytania
Słowniczek nieruchomości
PL
EUR
Edytuj
Ukryć
Wybrać język:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Waluta:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Wejdź
Rejestracja
Dodaj obiekt
Jako osoba fizyczna
Jako osoba prawna
Filtr
Cena:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Rodzaj nieruchomości:
Nieruchomości komercyjne
Lokale gastronomiczne
Hotel
Pomieszczenie biurowe
Zakład produkcyjny
Nieruchomości inwestycyjne
Magazyn
Sklep
Inny
Category:
Nowy budynek
Rynek wtórny
W budowie
Tagi:
Powierzchnia całkowita:
Powierzchnia działki:
Pokoje:
1
2
3
4
5+
Zysk roczny:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Sprzedawca:
Wszystkie
Agencja informacyjna
Prywatny sprzedawca
Pokaż obiekty na mapie
Pokaż obiekty jako listę
Realting.com
Grecja
Region of Crete
Lasithi Regional Unit
District of Agios Nikolaos
Nieruchomości komercyjne w górach na sprzedaż w District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
Agios Nikolaos
27
koinoteta elountas
11
Municipality of Kalon Chorion
7
koinoteta brachasiou
6
koinoteta milatou
5
Municipality of Kritsa
4
koinoteta broucha
3
Wyczyść
34 obiekty total found
Nowe
Cena wzrastająco
Cena malejąco
Przez ocenę
Hotel 30 pokojów
District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
30
1
€ 2,800,000
Sugerowany na sprzedaż stary hotel oferowany jest w uroczej wiosce Plaka, Lassithi. Oferuje …
Hotel 9 pokojów
Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
9
1
€ 1,300,000
Na sprzedaż hotel o powierzchni 650 m2, zbudowany na działce o powierzchni 1100 m2, mieści 9…
Hotel 18 pokojów
Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
18
1
€ 1,300,000
We offer for sale a small hotel complex divided in two detached buildings. The facade buildi…
Hotel 17 pokojów
Elounda, Grecja
17
1
€ 3,150,000
For sale a hotel in the centre of an elite touristic village in Lasithi region.The hotel has…
Hotel 28 pokojów
Elounda, Grecja
28
1
€ 8,400,000
Available for sale a complex of apartments built in the traditional Cretan style, inMirabell…
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
1
1
€ 500,000
For sale business property of 270 sq.m in the prefecture of Lasithi. Business is divided int…
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
1
1
€ 670,000
Shop for sale on the first line with access to the seaside in the heart of Agios Nikolaos. T…
Hotel 29 pokojów
Elounda, Grecja
29
1
€ 3,500,000
For sale hotel complex "Aparthotel" with total area of 1100 sq.m in Elounda. The complex con…
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
1
2
€ 89,000
Na sprzedaż sklep o powierzchni 90 m2 w Agios Nikolaos na Krecie. Budynek na parterze składa…
Hotel 12 pokojów
Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
12
1
€ 1,200,000
Na sprzedaż hotel o łącznej powierzchni 450 metrów kwadratowych w Agios Nikolaos. Hotel skła…
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
Sisi, Grecja
1
1
€ 630,000
For sale business of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
Hotel 22 pokoi
Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
22
1
€ 1,260,000
We offer for sale a hotel with an area of 790 sq.m in Lassithi in Crete. The hotel consists …
Nieruchomości komercyjne 5 pokojów
Agia Varvara, Grecja
5
5
3
€ 425,000
For sale is the family business of renting apartments in the Lassithi region. The building c…
Hotel 15 pokojów
District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
15
1
€ 999,000
For sale is an apart-hotel with an area of 1400 sq. m in Lassithi. The hotel consists of 1…
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
1
1
€ 550,000
For sale business of 520 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
Hotel 11 pokojów
District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
11
1
€ 1,000,000
Na sprzedaż jest hotel o powierzchni 580 m2 w Lassithi. Hotel położony jest w malowniczym mi…
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
1
1
Cena na żądanie
For sale a commercial property of 2.000 sq.m on the island of Crete. The property is built o…
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
1
1
€ 450,000
For sale a restaurant of 350 sq.m. on a land plot of 600 sq.m. The premise is fully equipped…
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
1
1
€ 2,300,000
For sale 2 buildings with apartments in the elite area of Elounda on the island of Crete.The…
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
1
1
€ 360,000
Real estate investment near Agios Nikolaos, Crete.The total area of the building is 400 sq m…
Hotel 15 pokojów
District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
15
1
€ 1,100,000
Small hotel unit for sale in Kalo Chorio, Lassithi.Excellent location, very easy access from…
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
1
1
€ 400,000
For Sale a building with 6 apartments at 120m2 each.All apartments have a unique view of Mir…
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
1
1
€ 150,000
Business for sale in Crete. The current situation of the building is under construction and …
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
Kritsa, Grecja
1
1
€ 141,000
For sale 3 apartments of total 218 sq. meters with land plot 80 sq. meters, near in the city…
Nieruchomości komercyjne 16 pokojów
District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
16
1
€ 2,135,000
For sale complex of 16 apartments and a restaurant business in Crete. The complex except of …
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
1
1
€ 1,200,000
Na sprzedaż nieruchomości komercyjne z mieszkaniami na Krecie. Budynek ma wstęp na 8 apartam…
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
1
1
€ 370,000
For sale business of 310 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the mountain opens up from the window…
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
Elounda, Grecja
1
1
€ 4,000,000
Na sprzedaż kompleks z domami na Krecie. Kompleks składa się z 10 domów rozrzuconych w znane…
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
District of Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
1
1
€ 175,000
For sale business and apartment in Crete! The ground floor consists of a 60sqm shop that can…
Nieruchomości komercyjne 1 pokój
Agios Nikolaos, Grecja
1
1
€ 430,000
Business is suggested for sale in Agios Nikolaos city in Crete. The business is 330m2 and is…
Pokaż następne 30 obiektów
1
2
Szukaj
Programy imigracyjne
na Realting.com
Udać się
Szukaj podczas przesuwania mapy