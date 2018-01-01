  1. Realting.com
Portugalia, Quarteira Fonte Santa
Company type
Agencja nieruchomości
Rok założenia firmy
2012
Języki komunikacji
English, Portugues
Strona internetowa
www.idealhomesportugal.com
Jesteśmy w sieciach społecznościowych
Opis

At Ideal Homes Portugal, for ten years we have assisted people like you in purchasing property in the Algarve, Lisbon and Portugal. We pride ourselves in offering a friendly, personal service and since we want your experience with us to be as pleasant as possible, we put in the time and effort to research and hand pick the right property for you.
 
Ideal Homes Portugal understands that purchasing property, especially abroad, can be a daunting experience. As a result, we offer you our property quality guarantee. With over ten years of hands on experience of personally selecting each and every one of the properties that we sell, you can rest assured that the property we have to offer is of the best possible quality. We guarantee that you will be satisfied with the calibre of our homes.
 
Established in 2012, Ideal Homes Portugal has quickly become the leading Real Estate Services firm in the Algarve due to its Founders knowledge and expertise in the area, having worked for several years in the International Property sector, both in Portugal and worldwide. We specialise in providing services for clients looking to purchase in Portugal, throughout the whole purchase process and beyond, we always provide full support to our clients.
 
With a dedicated team of friendly and experienced staff, we can advise you on all aspects of property ownership in Portugal. Working with the right people when dealing with a foreign country is always important wherever you go. 
 
Through our long established links with developers, other agents and owners in the Algarve you can be sure that Ideal Homes Portugal will find you the ideal home to suit your needs, whether that is as a second home, an investment, or a future primary home. We also have contacts for reliable furniture suppliers, gardeners and all that you could need to personalise your new home in the Algarve.

Mieszkania
Mieszkanie 1 pokój z taras, z centrum miasta, z arenda rent w Conceicao, Portugalia
Mieszkanie 1 pokój z taras, z centrum miasta, z arenda rent
Conceicao
Pokoje 1
Liczba łazienek 1
Powierzchnia 87 m²
Formosa Bay is a new condominium offering one and two bedroom apartments for sale in Cabanas…
€ 165,000
Mieszkanie 3 pokoi z winda, z klimatyzacja, z taras w Lagos, Portugalia
Mieszkanie 3 pokoi z winda, z klimatyzacja, z taras
Lagos
Pokoje 3
Liczba łazienek 2
Powierzchnia 123 m²
Situated in the city of Lagos, the Ancora development has already been a success amongst peo…
€ 395,000
Mieszkanie 3 pokoi z winda, z klimatyzacja, z centrum miasta w Albufeira, Portugalia
Mieszkanie 3 pokoi z winda, z klimatyzacja, z centrum miasta
Albufeira
Pokoje 3
Liczba łazienek 3
Powierzchnia 12 935 m²
Albufeira Prime to zupełnie nowe mieszkanie w budowie w Albufeira. Usytuowany w obszarze mie…
€ 440,000
Mieszkanie 3 pokoi z klimatyzacja, z centrum miasta, z centralne ogrzewanie w Albufeira, Portugalia
Mieszkanie 3 pokoi z klimatyzacja, z centrum miasta, z centralne ogrzewanie
Albufeira
Pokoje 3
Liczba łazienek 3
Powierzchnia 1 294 m²
Albufeira Prime is a brand new condominium currently under construction in Albufeira. Situat…
€ 430,000
Ideal Homes
Ideal Homes
226 obiektów
AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE
220 obiektów

Jesteśmy firmą z branży nieruchomości, która działa na rynku sprzedaży nieruchomości. Ze standardem powagi w świadczeniu usług związanych z nieruchomościami, stara się prowadzić dobry biznes z wydajnością, a tym samym spokojem dla swoich klientów. Pierwotnie stworzony do sprzedaży nieruchomości mediom z potrzebami naszych klientów na przestrzeni lat rozszerzył Twoją działalność na cały kraj. Nasz personel składa się z doświadczonych specjalistów z szeroką wiedzą, aby zaproponować najlepsze alternatywy. Ponadto mamy w pełni skomputeryzowany system, który pozwala na większą elastyczność w badaniach i dostosowywaniu profilu nieruchomości do żądań klientów.

Imoportugal24
4 obiekty

Immoportugal24 ma na celu pośrednictwo w najbardziej prestiżowych transakcjach na rynku nieruchomości i modernizacji nieruchomości w regionie Cascais. Zaczynamy od starannej oceny Twojej nieruchomości oraz najlepszej dwumianowej jakości i ceny, bez marnowania czasu na biurokrację, dbamy o cały proces.

Immoportugal24 to firma z branży nieruchomości, która oferuje idealne rozwiązania do wynajmu, sprzedaży, Golden Visa, a także dla właścicieli, którzy chcą odnowić i zmodernizować swoje domy zgodnie ze standardem DIN. Nie sprzedajemy domów, przekazujemy radość życia!

Posiadamy wielojęzyczny personel z dogłębną wiedzą na temat tego rynku i jesteśmy gotowi służyć klientom krajowym i międzynarodowym.

Immoportugal24 współpracuje z rynkami niemieckim, szwajcarskim, austriackim, angielskim i amerykańskim.

Dlaczego Immoportugal24?

Wypróbowany i przetestowany zespół w Immoportugal24 Immobilien oznacza fachową, poważną i zaangażowaną pracę mediacyjną. Łączymy sprzedawców i kupujących, właścicieli i najemców - z korzyścią dla wszystkich zaangażowanych. Immoportugal24 Immobilien został założony w 2009 roku przez Onorato D. Pan Onorato z powodzeniem pracuje w branży nieruchomości od 13 lat. Naszą szczególną siłą jest nasza obecność w regionie. Sprzedajemy nieruchomości mieszkalne i komercyjne w rejonie Lizbony, Portugalii i okolic.

Barra Prime Real Estate
248 obiektów
Founded in 2011, in Faro, Barra Prime offers the best customer services in terms of the sale, management, and remodeling of its properties. Since 2015 it has been located in Quinta do Lago, and already has numerous partnerships, national and international, in a process of continuous growth. Barra Prime has more than 300 properties in its portfolio in Portugal, but mostly in the central area of the Algarve.
Golden visa properties
354 obiekty

Golden Visa Properties jest jednym z wiodących agentów nieruchomości w Portugalii, z siedzibą w Algarve i przedstawicielstwami w rejonie Lizbony i Porto i zajmuje się jednymi z najbardziej ekskluzywnych nieruchomości w Portugalii i na rynku międzynarodowym.

Golden Visa Properties jest zarejestrowany w organach portugalskich jako licencjonowany agent, spełniający surowe standardy, uzupełniony przez międzynarodowy zespół i biegle włada językiem angielskim, niemieckim, francuskim, Holenderski i portugalski.

Golden Visa Properties specjalizuje się również w nieruchomościach, które zapewniają dostęp do Golden Visa i ma dobry zbiór nieruchomości, które sklasyfikują osobę ubiegającą się o wniosek o Złotą Wizę Portugalską.

 

Imofacil Sociedade Imobiliaria
43 obiekty

Głównym celem IMOFACIL jest zagwarantowanie najlepszych wyników w komercjalizacji nieruchomości, poprzez badanie i wdrażanie najbardziej wydajnych rozwiązań w celu skontaktowania się i przyciągnięcia potencjalnych nabywców każdego produktu. Tylko w ten sposób można świadczyć usługi gwarantujące skuteczne pozyskiwanie funduszy, szybką komercjalizację i stałe wsparcie dokumentacji.

 

W tym celu opiera się na profesjonalizmie swojego zespołu, aby mógł poczuć całkowitą pewność siebie, a siły sprzedaży mają elastyczną strukturę, co pozwala mu dostosować się do potrzeb handlowych każdego przedsiębiorstwa lub nieruchomości i rozwijać się zgodnie z żądaniami rynku.

 

Inwestujemy w ciągłe szkolenie naszych współpracowników / konsultantów, aby uzyskać najlepsze wyniki pod względem jakości usług, negocjacji i perswazji.

 

Komercjalizacja i promocja nieruchomości to codzienne zadanie, któremu jest ona poświęcona, zarówno miejska, rustykalna, handlowa, jak i turystyczna. Kupując, sprzedając, wynajmując lub inwestując w nieruchomości, staramy się coś zmienić, oferując odpowiednią i spersonalizowaną usługę, promując dobry biznes.

 

Gwarantujemy jakość i innowacyjne usługi we wszystkich segmentach rynku nieruchomości, a także usługę w zależności od dostępności czasu każdego klienta.

Realting.com
Udać się