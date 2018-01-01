  1. Realting.com
Dream Estates Montenegro

Czarnogóra, Montenegro, Kotor, Kotor Old Tow 321
Dream Estates Montenegro
Agencja nieruchomości
2004
English
www.dreammontenegro.com/en/home
Opis

Whether you are looking for a property or you have a house for sale in Montenegro, the Dream Estates team and our consultancy arm for Real Estate Intelligence will provide all the information, support, and guidance you need to make an effective decision about real estate.

Real estates in Montenegro are our passion, and properties for sale are our daily business for more than 15 years. We have concluded over 500 sales of 2nd homes and attracted billions of euro of investment to the country, supporting blue-chip international developers of mixed-use resorts

Our name is a synonym for trust and real estate expertise.

Nemanja Zirojević
Nemanja Zirojević
530 obiektów
Киксам-Инвест
5 obiektów

Siedziba naszej firmy znajduje się w Bar ( ulica Borska 4 ) - stolica turystyki. Nasza firma powstała w 2007 roku, stanowi niewielki, ale elitarny zespół współpracowników, który podchodzi do każdego projektu profesjonalnie od najmniejszego do największego i stara się zmaksymalizować zaangażowanie, aby wyjść na spotkanie wszystkim. Wszystko, co chcesz stworzyć, pomożemy Ci i jak najszybciej przeprowadzimy realizację planu. Spełniaj swoje wymagania, rozwijamy Twój projekt, który może przynieść Ci zarówno przyjemność, jak i zysk. Usługi naszej firmy obejmują całe zaangażowanie od pierwszego kontaktu, zwiedzania, wskazówek do zawarcia umowy sprzedaży i rejestracji własności na nowych działkach. Rozwiązujemy wszelkiego rodzaju zadania administracyjne, zajmujemy się miejskimi warunkami technicznymi na nieruchomości.

Monte-Life (Real estate agency | Агентство недвижимости)
9 obiektów
Agencja Monte-Life ma 10-letnie doświadczenie na rynku nieruchomości w Czarnogórze. Posiadamy obszerną bazę danych nieruchomości w całym kraju: apartamenty typu studio, domy, wysokiej klasy zakwaterowanie, hotele, wille butikowe, projekty inwestycyjne i place budowy. Towarzyszymy naszym klientom na każdym etapie transakcji, pomagamy w formalnościach prawnych i uzyskujemy zezwolenie na pobyt. Czarnogóra jest krajem o ogromnym potencjale. Kupowanie nieruchomości tutaj to nie tylko świetna inwestycja, ale także szansa na stabilny dochód z wynajmu. Z przyjemnością będziemy Cię traktować jako naszego klienta!
Galeo D.O.O.
49 obiektów
Gdy kontaktują się z nami klienci, którzy chcą kupić dom w Czarnogórze lub rozwiązać inne problemy związane z zakupem nieruchomości, staramy się pomóc im wybrać najlepszy dom lub mieszkanie, doskonale sporządzić i wykonać dokumenty oszczędzające ich pieniądze, a także staramy się być świadomi ich sytuacji życiowej, rozumiejąc ich problemy, jeśli takie istnieją. Należy wspomnieć, że obiekty prezentowane na naszej stronie internetowej stanowią tylko niewielką część tego, co możemy zaoferować. Możemy dokonać wstępnego wyboru niektórych opcji korespondencyjnie – telefon, e-mail lub Skype. Zapewnimy zarządzanie zakupionym mieszkaniem lub domem, w tym opłacenie rachunków, naprawy, pomoc w zakupie mebli, wynajem, usługi sprzątania itp. Wybierzemy i zarezerwujemy dla Ciebie odpowiedni hotel lub prywatny apartament. Pomożemy Ci założyć firmę, otworzyć konto bankowe i kupić wszelkiego rodzaju polisę ubezpieczeniową. Zapewnimy usługi tłumaczeniowe i symultaniczne — nie tylko przy zakupie nieruchomości, ale także w każdej praktycznej sytuacji. Zapewnimy kompleksową pomoc prawną w kwestiach związanych z zakupem nieruchomości w Czarnogórze.
Monteonline
136 obiektów
Mieszkamy w Czarnogórze od ponad 6 lat. Powiedziałbym, że nie tylko życie, ale także cieszenie się każdym dniem spędzonym w tym niesamowitym i wyjątkowym kraju, który jest niezwykle różnorodny i różnorodny. Kraj, który jest bardzo miły, przytulny, przypomina dom, a jednocześnie ma niesamowity potencjał. Nasza firma oferuje budowę domu swoich marzeń — raju, miejsca, w którym możesz uciec, nie martwiąc się o nic. Ponadto Czarnogóra oferuje korzystny klimat inwestycyjny - tutaj możesz mieć stabilny dochód i podwyższenie kapitału. Nasza wiedza, doświadczenie, umiejętności i wiedza zapewnią ci komfort, poczucie niezawodności i stabilności.
MONTBEL D.O.O.
629 obiektów

D.O.O. Montbel to spójny zespół profesjonalistów. Zapewniamy wysoce indywidualne podejście i imponującą liczbę bonusów dla każdego klienta. Znajdujemy się w Republice Czarnogóry, skąd monitorujemy rynek nieruchomości. Fakt, że współpracujemy bezpośrednio z właścicielami, sprawia, że negocjacje i ceny nieruchomości są absolutnie przejrzyste.

Montbel zyskał godną zaufania reputację wśród swoich klientów, którzy nabywają nieruchomości w Czarnogórze na wakacje, pobyt stały lub generowanie dochodu. Zawsze poszerzamy listę dodatkowych usług. Ale to, co pozostaje niezmienione, to indywidualne podejście do każdego klienta i przyjazna rodzinna atmosfera. Dlatego 100% naszych klientów poleca D.O.O. Montbel do swoich przyjaciół.

