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Residential properties for sale in Siquijor, Philippines

1 property total found
6 bedroom house in Talayong, Philippines
6 bedroom house
Talayong, Philippines
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 4
House for sale, which is located in the Lazi area (above the bypass road of the city center)…
$791,537
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Properties features in Siquijor, Philippines

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