Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Philippines
  3. Residential
  4. Central Visayas
  5. Studios

Studios for Sale in Central Visayas, Philippines

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Studio apartment in Mabolo, Philippines
Studio apartment
Mabolo, Philippines
Area 24 m²
Floor 9
Кондоминиум Persimmon разработан компанией Aboitizland, одним из ведущих застройщиков в стра…
€50,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Cebu City, Philippines
Studio apartment
Cebu City, Philippines
Area 20 m²
Floor 9
Mivesa Garden Residences - проект средней этажности в городе Себу, разработанный компанией C…
€50,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Central Visayas, Philippines

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir