Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Paraguay
  3. Region Oriental
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Region Oriental, Paraguay

;
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Trinidad, Paraguay
UP UP
3 bedroom house
Trinidad, Paraguay
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 9 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is an approx. 1 hectare plot in the south of Paraguay, Itapúa – in Trinidad, adjace…
$171,460
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Deutsch
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Region Oriental, Paraguay

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go