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Houses for sale in Region Oriental, Paraguay

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2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Region Oriental, Paraguay
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Region Oriental, Paraguay
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 000 m²
Number of floors 1
Exceptional luxury villa in Paraguay with 7,4 ha plot, infinity pool, jacuzzi, workshop, hig…
$460,466
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3 bedroom house in Trinidad, Paraguay
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3 bedroom house
Trinidad, Paraguay
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 9 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is an approx. 1 hectare plot in the south of Paraguay, Itapúa – in Trinidad, adjace…
$171,460
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