Villas for sale in Distrito de Panama, Panama

Villa 5 bedrooms in Calidonia, Panama
Villa 5 bedrooms
Calidonia, Panama
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 350 m²
$2,50M
Properties features in Distrito de Panama, Panama

