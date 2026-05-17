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Pool Apartments for sale in Distrito de Panama, Panama

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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Calidonia, Panama
1 bedroom apartment
Calidonia, Panama
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 5/14
Turnkey 1+1 apartment with an area of 46.96 sq.m. on the 5th floor in a finished complex in …
$163,000
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Properties features in Distrito de Panama, Panama

with Garage
with Terrace
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Luxury
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