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Studios with garden for sale in Dhofar Governorate, Oman

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1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Dhofar Governorate, Oman
1 room studio apartment
Dhofar Governorate, Oman
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/4
A fully integrated coastal community situated in Hawana Salalah, Oman. Located directly on t…
$149,800
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Properties features in Dhofar Governorate, Oman

with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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