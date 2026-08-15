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Cottages for sale in Dhofar Governorate, Oman

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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Dhofar Governorate, Oman
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Cottage 2 bedrooms
Dhofar Governorate, Oman
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Floor 1/2
🌴 Exclusive Khareef Offer at Lubana Island, Hawana Salalah Become the owner of a luxury b…
$352,360
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