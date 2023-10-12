Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Trikomo
  5. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 187 m²
Floor 1
€392,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir