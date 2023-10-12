Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Trikomo
  5. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

Villa To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention a 5-room villa of 293 m² with its own plot of land of 400 m² 1 …
€571,527
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention a 4-room villa of 219 m² with its own plot of land of 300 m² 1 …
€488,973
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
4-room bungalow 200 m² with its own plot of land 400 m² 1 kilometer from the sea. The comple…
€476,272
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
Construction of the complex, consisting of 28 detached villas, will begin in July 2023.. Its…
€565,754
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir