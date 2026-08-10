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Seaview Villas for Sale in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

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2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Mountain and Sea-View Villas in İskele Boğaz İskele is a beautiful city in North Cyprus, sit…
$624,105
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 308 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas Within Walking Distance of the Sea in Iskele North Cyprus Located on the eastern coas…
$549,151
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