Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Trikomo
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

Villa Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
1-Bedroom Apartment within Walking Distance to the Sea in North Cyprus Girne The apartment i…
$220,401
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 10
Unlock Your Dream Home: Exclusive 15% Off + 2-Year Rental Security! Imagine owning a stun…
$134,479
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 860 m²
Introduction My House Elegant is an exclusive residential project offering modern design, p…
$800,294
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 3/10
ID: CP-679   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach – Distance to the sea -500M – Distan…
$184,873
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Aphrodite Wellness – A Sanctuary for Well-Being in North Cyprus close to Beach    Intr…
$135,517
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
В продаже - Одноэтажная вилла 3 +1 с просторным салоном, тремя спальнями и большой террасой …
$186,408
Leave a request
Apartment in Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Area 43 m²
The complex at the stage of construction in the Estepers area in Kyrovia. Real estate type…
$180,380
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
$142,054
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 8/15
$143,347
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
A modern two bedroom apartment located in Neapolis area, 200m from the sea, surrounded by al…
$781,740
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/2
complex Casa Del Mare is located in the region of the Extreme City on the northern coast o…
$325,006
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/13
One of the most popular complexes of Northern Cyprus with excellent investment potential! …
$71,365
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go