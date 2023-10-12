Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Trikomo

Pool Residential properties for sale in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

apartments
74
houses
15
13 properties total found
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
A new residential complex with all amenities in the Iskele area on the coast of Northern Cyp…
€106,500
Penthouse 1 room with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 room with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1
We present a new project, which consists of modern apartments such as studios and penthouses…
€94,000
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1
We present you a new project of a low-rise residential complex in the Iskele area. The proje…
€114,500
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1
Northern Cyprus is a state occupying the northern third of the island of Cyprus. This is the…
€103,000
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 1
A new residential complex project in the popular Iskele district went on sale. A complex wit…
€161,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1
A new residential complex project in the popular Iskele district went on sale. The project c…
€129,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with restaurant in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with restaurant
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1
A new luxury residential complex project is located in Iskel. Distance to the sea 200 m. Dis…
€130,000
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 187 m²
Floor 1
€392,000
6 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
6 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1
A new ambitious project from the leading developer of Northern Cyprus. The complex will have…
€324,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a new residential complex project in the Iskele region. The project will b…
€93,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a new project of a modern residential complex of hotel type in the area of…
€112,000
Duplex 4 rooms with swimming pool, with surveillance security system, with sauna in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 4 rooms with swimming pool, with surveillance security system, with sauna
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a new project of a low-rise residential complex in the Iskele region. The …
€183,500
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 343 m²
Floor 25/26
A luxurious penthouse for sale with a personal pool on the terrace, in a new complex under c…
€877,000
