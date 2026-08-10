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Pool Studios for Sale in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

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45 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/15
Ready Studio in Sky Deluxia Life — Long Beach 🌊 A fully furnished and ready-to-move-in st…
$104,874
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
Studio with Sleeping Niche and Pool View in Caesar Resort III 🌴🏊 A stylish studio apartme…
$87,537
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/11
A cozy studio apartment is available for sale in Caesar Resort, Aspasianus Block, located in…
$60,260
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Agency
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Türkçe
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 6
Fully Furnished Studio Apartment in Caesar Resort — Long Beach 🌊 A cozy studio apartment …
$73,746
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 9
Cozy Studio on the 9th Floor — Caesar Resort IV, Long Beach 🌊🏖 A bright and cozy studio a…
$70,255
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
Cozy Studio Just 5 Minutes from Long Beach 🌴🌊 Apartment for sale in the fully completed R…
$72,105
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
Designer Studio in Caesar Resort II — Ready to Move In 🌴✨ A stylish studio apartment is a…
$62,682
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 5/14
Sea View Studio on the 5th Floor — Royal Life Residence, Long Beach 🌊🌅 A bright and cozy …
$75,898
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
Cozy Studio Apartment with Balcony in Caesar Resort III 🌴☀️ A bright and fully furnished …
$72,598
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 9/17
9th-floor studio apartment with sea view — Riverside Life, Long Beach 🌊 This studio apart…
$103,896
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 6/12
Designer 0+1 Apartment in Caesar Resort & SPA, Long Beach Area Stylish modern apartment w…
$64,442
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Agency
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Türkçe
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
Furnished Studio in Royal Sun Elite Residence, Long Beach 🌊 A cozy studio apartment is av…
$85,549
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 6/7
Sea View Studio 200m from the Beach — Park Residence, Long Beach 🌊 A bright studio apartm…
$90,611
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
Studio for Sale in Caesar Resort — Block Aspasianus (Caesar III) 🌊✨ A cozy 40 m² studio a…
$62,529
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1
Studio Apartment in Caesar Resort II — Great Value Near Long Beach 🌴☀️ A bright studio ap…
$61,705
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 6/11
Furnished Studio for Sale in Caesar Resort, Phase 3, Gallus House, Iskele Floor: 6 of …
$64,277
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Agency
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Türkçe
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Ready Studio with Sleeping Niche & Pantheon View — Caesar Resort III 🌊🏖 A stylish studio …
$142,793
VAT
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Studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/4
A studio apartment is for sale in the Royal Sun complex, Iskele. View: overlooking the infr…
$70,697
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Agency
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Türkçe
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/13
Located in the Iskele Long Beach area, the Bellagio project is among the notable living and …
$127,385
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 22/31
High-Floor Studio with Sea View — Grand Sapphire, Long Beach 🌊 A stylish studio apartment…
$150,465
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/17
Riverside Life | River Corner Block | 1+0 🌴 For sale: studio with pool view in Riverside …
$103,896
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1
Studio with Separate Sleeping Area — Caesar Resort VI, Long Beach 🌊🏖 A cozy studio with a…
$77,811
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 4
Fully Furnished Studio at an Exceptional Price in Caesar Resort III 🌴✨ A bright and fully…
$56,750
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 5/14
Sea View Studio on the 5th Floor — Royal Life Residence, Long Beach 🌊🌅 A bright and cozy …
$81,791
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 6
Bright Studio with Balcony — Caesar Resort III, Long Beach 🌊🏖 A bright studio apartment i…
$65,397
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/14
Fully Furnished Studio Apartment Near the Sea — Royal Life Residence, Long Beach 🌊 A cozy…
$74,756
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/5
Cozy Studio with Pool View — Courtyard, Long Beach 🌴🏊 A bright and cozy studio apartment …
$145,449
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
Studio Apartment in a Resort City by the Sea 🌊✨ Studio apartment for sale in Caesar Resor…
$71,522
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 2
Studio for Sale in Caesar Resort — Block Italus (Caesar III) 🌊✨ A cozy 46 m² studio apart…
$79,554
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 6
Located in the Iskele Long Beach area, this modern living project is notable for its locatio…
$105,261
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